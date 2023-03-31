Himesh Reshammiya, Shreya Ghoshal and Vishal Dadlani awe-struck by Telugu Indian Idol 2 contestants

What makes the Telugu Indian Idol 2 on aha showcase the incredible talent within the Telugu community! It is Music, a universal language that transcends all boundaries, and is the essence of our being, connecting us in ways that words cannot.

From the first note, it was clear that the Top 11 contestants were destined for greatness. Their soulful melodies, passionate performances, and awe-inspiring talent have captured the hearts of millions worldwide, including renowned Bollywood musicians like Himesh Reshammiya, Vishal Dadlani, and the illustrious singer Shreya Ghoshal.

The power of music to touch hearts and transcend barriers was evident when contestant Sowjanya Bhagavathula left the audience spellbound with her rendition of the melodious song from the movie “Gowthamiputra Shatakarni.” Her soulful voice impressed everyone, including the judges and especially S S Thaman.

During the “Gala with Bala” episode, Thaman, one of the show’s judges, was so impressed by her singing that he promised to share it with the song’s original singer, Shreya Ghoshal. True to his word, Thaman shared the performance with Shreya, who was impressed and moved by Sowjanya’s voice. Shreya appreciated Sowjanya’s singing style and called it “butter on the toast,” a fitting metaphor for the magic she created with her voice and wished her all the best in her future endeavours.

Both Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya expressed their love and support for the aha Telugu Indian Idol contestants in the last episode, which is a testament to the incredible talent, and aha is proud to have given them a stage to shine on.

“aha has always been dedicated to providing a platform for the brightest talent,” said Kartheek Kanumuru, Marketing Head at aha. “We are thrilled to see the Telugu Indian Idol 2 contestants winning the hearts of audiences and musicians nationwide. It is a true reflection of the incredible talent of aspiring singers. We are proud to be the platform that brings such remarkable performers to the forefront of the music industry and provides them with the recognition they deserve.”

For the unversed, Sowjanya Bhagavathula is a shining example of perseverance and dedication. She once sang in the blockbuster film Arjun Reddy but had to put her dreams of becoming a professional playback singer on hold when she married. However, with the unwavering support of her husband, Sowjanya is now back on track, pursuing her passion with renewed vigour.

Her journey inspires all those who have had to put their dreams on hold for various reasons. Not only has Sowjanya won the audience’s hearts with her soulful voice, but her daughter has also captured their affection, and she has received a special gift – anklets, from the legendary actor Nandamuri Balakrishna.

aha’s Telugu Indian Idol 2 has captivated audiences nationwide with its electrifying performances, soulful melodies, and incredible talent. With each note, the TOP 11 contestants have proven that music has no boundaries.