How far is too far for revenge? ‘Wilderness’ a psychological thriller

Prime Video has revealed the official trailer for UK Original thriller ‘Wilderness’, ahead of the series global launch on 15 September. Written and created by BAFTA Breakthrough Brit Marnie Dickens and based on B E Jones’ novel of the same name, Wilderness is a tale of betrayal from the intoxicating pull of an affair to the devastation it leaves behind.

The series tells the story of British couple Liv (Jenna Coleman) and Will (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) who seem to have it all. A rock-solid marriage. A glamorous new life in New York. Until Liv learns about her husband’s infidelity. And the lies don’t stop there…

Jenna Coleman describes the series as “…a darkly twisted thriller exploring a marriage gone wrong, which shifts into a cat-and-mouse psychological chess game between husband and wife. A drama about co-dependency and freedom. Boundaries and blurred edges. Revenge and sanity, or the lack thereof. Ultimately Liv’s tale is one of survival – it becomes a very primal, visceral and feminine tale of coming into her own.”

The trailer reveals the striking backdrop of the series as the couple embark on the American road trip that Liv’s always dreamed of, from the Grand Canyon to Yosemite before ending with a wild weekend in Las Vegas. The series exclusively features Taylor Swift’s ‘Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)’ as the song of the opening titles.

Oliver Jackson-Cohen spoke of his experience during production, “We were so lucky to film in some incredible locations for the series. Being surrounded by the mountains in Whistler, stood in the middle of the Grand Canyon desert, or the overwhelming feeling of the Las Vegas strip at night, helped to create such a strong atmosphere while filming.”

The series is driven by a female team, created by Marnie Dickens, based on B E Jones’ novel, directed by So Yong Kim, and executive produced by Elizabeth Kilgarriff, and with the opening titles track by Taylor Swift.