How Kajol slipped into Noyonika's character for 'The Trial'

Bollywood actress Kajol, who is gearing up for her streaming release ‘Trial: Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha’, feels that she did not have to prepare too much for her role of Noyonika Sengupta as the script provided her an in depth detail about the same.

She spoke about her part and lavished praise on director Suparn S. Varma, saying that as he narrated the script to her, he presented it in an in-depth detail about Noyonika’s character about how she talks, how she walks and that “everything was written” (in the script).

She said: “We had Kimani & Associates (a law firm) team members on sets with us to tell if we are doing the things correctly. They used to tell us how we should sit, how we should talk, what should be worn, what should not be worn, what is allowed, what is not allowed. We did not take much cinematic liberty in presenting this.”

Talking about Noyonika’s character, she said: “The graph of Noyonika from the first episode to the last is very good. From a vulnerable state to where she reaches in the end, her personal journey has been portrayed very nicely.”

‘The Trial: Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha’ is an Indian Adaptation of the US series ‘The Good Wife’. It is a story of a housewife who is forced to return to work as a lawyer after her husband’s public scandal puts him behind bars.

Produced by Banijay Asia and Ajay Devgn FFilms, the series will begin streaming from July 14 on Disney+ Hotstar.