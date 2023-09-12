scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

I am in no hurry to be on the big screen: Babil Khan

By Agency News Desk

Babil Khan, who is showcasing his acting talent with every project to make his own place in the entertainment industry, is in no hurry to be on the big screen. Though Babil — the son of late actor Irrfan Khan — has the desire to be on the big screen, he doesn’t want to rush things. 

Babil Khan is among the talented star kids who has proved that acting runs in his genes. The actor, who was recently seen in ‘Friday Night Plan’, spoke about the film, working with Juhi Chawla, pressure of social media and much more.

Babil’s two projects — ‘Qala’ and ‘Friday Night Plan’ — have released on OTT, while his next — ‘The Railway Men’ — will also release on OTT.

When asked if he has the hunger to be on the silver screen, Babil said, “Obviously I want to be there, but I am in no rush to be on the big screen. I want to work, I want to do everything right now. I don’t want to be scared and be restricted in exploring.

“I don’t want to let my image restrict me from exploring. That is my agenda. So currently, big screen or small screen is not important. But of course I want to be on the big screen because that’s what I have grown up watching.”

Talking about the pressure of being active on social media, he said, “I feel you become a slave of your own work because of social media. As an artiste, you need art to live. We can’t be doing these things. To express your art, you need to make a journey within yourself.”

On the workfront, Babil will next be seen in ‘The Railway Men’ which is about the Bhopal gas tragedy.

3
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Jailer – Antithesis of father figures in cinema and why does it succeed?
Next article
Stem cell-derived components may help treat PCOS
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US