Akanksha Puri: I am surprised Salman Khan apologised for our kiss

Akanksha Puri, who has been evicted from 'Bigg Boss OTT' Season 2, says she is surprised that Salman Khan, had apologised for a simple task

By Agency News Desk
Akanksha Puri

Akanksha Puri, who has been evicted from ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ Season 2, says she is surprised that the reality show’s host, Salman Khan, had apologised for a simple task, and she still doesn’t see anything wrong with Jad Hadid and her kiss. On ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan apologised on for the kiss.

Interacting with the media after her eviction, Akanksha said: “I am surprised that Salman Khan apologised, perhaps it’s his take on things, but to be honest, I still don’t see anything wrong about it.

“When Salman Khan asked me, I said the same thing, which I will say now, it was a task, just a task, I took it as a task. As an artiste I took it as a scene, I am performing with a co-star, that is all I took it as. Beyond that, I don’t think anything matters to me.”

Despite playing a decent game, Akanksha Puri stated that she was presented with bad intentions and that was the reason for her eviction.

She said: “I think I was targeted from day one, I didn’t get the chance to play my 100 per cent game, I was in the house for a very little time, and I was presented with a narrative, that she is fake, she is over prepared, she is overconfident and more.

“I think people were fed misinformation about me, and this show is not all that long for me to clear up the pre-fed narrative.”

Akanksha added: “In reality shows, one must not be that real, and I think I presented a real game, maybe that is another reason why I am out of the house.”

Akanksha, who played Goddess Parvati in the TV serial ‘Vighnaharta Ganesh’ and won the reality show, ‘Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti’, also slammed the remaining contestants for being fake.

“Most of the people who are inside the house are fake, they are playing a fake game, hence they are inside, and I am outside,” she fumed.

“People are playing for the heck of it, they know it will look good on television, so they are presenting themselves and reacting in a certain way. One is a vamp, one is Casanova, someone is a gyaani, they all are playing characters,” she said.

