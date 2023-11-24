Indian matchmaker Sima Taparia reveals why relationships don’t last these days

Sima Taparia, the renowned matchmaker, is all set to make a special appearance on the upcoming episode of ‘Temptation Island India’. She will not only guide the couples through the intricacies of love, but also encourage them to reflect on their checklist for an ideal partner.

When asked about why relationships don’t last these days, Sima said: “Youngsters, after becoming highly educated, tend not to listen and do their own thing. This financial independence and focus make them resistant to others’ input.”

“Patience is crucial for a successful relationship, a trait lacking in today’s generation. Cultivating patience is essential for individuals, as it plays a vital role in various aspects of life.”

‘Temptation Island India’ airs on JioCinema.