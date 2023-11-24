scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Indian matchmaker Sima Taparia reveals why relationships don’t last these days

Sima Taparia, the renowned matchmaker, is all set to make a special appearance on the upcoming episode of ‘Temptation Island India’.

By Agency News Desk
Indian matchmaker Sima Taparia reveals why relationships don't last these days _PIC COURTESY news agency
Indian matchmaker Sima Taparia reveals why relationships don't last these days _PIC COURTESY news agency

 Sima Taparia, the renowned matchmaker, is all set to make a special appearance on the upcoming episode of ‘Temptation Island India’. She will not only guide the couples through the intricacies of love, but also encourage them to reflect on their checklist for an ideal partner.

When asked about why relationships don’t last these days, Sima said: “Youngsters, after becoming highly educated, tend not to listen and do their own thing. This financial independence and focus make them resistant to others’ input.”

“Patience is crucial for a successful relationship, a trait lacking in today’s generation. Cultivating patience is essential for individuals, as it plays a vital role in various aspects of life.”

‘Temptation Island India’ airs on JioCinema.

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Anupam is reminded of ‘Padosan’ as he poses with Varun, Ranveer, Arjun
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US