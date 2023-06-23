scorecardresearch
Isha Talwar to star in OTT series 'Chamak' exploring Punjab's pop music industry

Isha Talwar will be next seen in the upcoming streaming series 'Chamak'.

By Agency News Desk

Actress Isha Talwar, who is known for her work in ‘Mirzapur’, ‘Bangalore Days’ and ‘Article 15’, will be next seen in the upcoming streaming series ‘Chamak’.

The series delves into the vibrant world of Punjab’s music industry, and will focus on an artist’s journey and their intricate relationship with fame.

Punjabi music industry is one of the highest grossing music industries in the world. No Indian wedding is complete without a Punjabi number and often Punjabi music sets the tone in all the parties. The series will showcase what all goes behind the glamour.

Isha is thrilled to be part of the webseries in which she plays a girl-next-door. She said, “I am happy to play a girl-next-door and be a part of ‘Chamak’, a web series that delves into the nitty-gritties of the Punjabi music industry. This show goes beyond the glitz and glamour to explore the artist’s journey and their complex relationship with fame. It’s very close to my own journey in many ways. I am quite thrilled that I learnt how to play the Dhol for this one”.

‘Chamak’ is directed by Rohit Jugraj Chauhan and is slated to stream in August, 2023 on Sony LIV.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
