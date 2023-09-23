Ishwak Singh calls his character in ‘Tum Se Na Ho Payega’, a dream role

Actor Ishwak Singh, who is gearing up for the release of his film ‘Tum Se Na Ho Payega’, has called his part in the film a dream role. The upcoming film is a relatable slice of life story set against the backdrop of two best friends who want to define their own success as they deal with what every aunty in their society is talking about.

Talking about the same, Ishwak Singh, who plays the character of Gaurav in ‘Tum Se Na Ho Payega’, said, “I can only thank Nitesh Tiwari and Abhishek Sinha, the makers of the film, for having faith in me. Filmmakers are some of the most brilliant people on Earth. Through my previous performances, they saw the possibility that I could pull this off. I was very interested in being part of this project even before acting was on my horizon.”

He further mentioned: “Back in school and college, during good times and hardships, I was an architect and also involved in sports. There was a lot of hustle. I was also part of a theatre group and a sports team, and I cherished those interactions.

“When I became an actor, I started missing those things and wished to be in a film with real conversations, banter, laughs, and a subtle bond. So, for me, ‘Tum Se Na Ho Payega’ was a dream role. It was something I had been craving for a long time. I can’t thank them enough.”

Produced by Roy Kapur Films, RSVP, Star Studios along with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari, Tum Se Na Ho Payega is directed by Abhishek Sinha. The show will drop on Disney+ Hotstar on September 29.