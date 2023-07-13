scorecardresearch
It's a 'special day' for Samantha as she wraps 'Citadel' shoot

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who reportedly will be going on a break to take care of health, has wrapped up shooting for the Indian adaptation of 'Citadel'.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu with Raj & DK and Varun Dhawan for Citadel _ pic courtesy instagram

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who reportedly will be going on a year-long break from work to take care of her health, has wrapped up shooting for the Indian adaptation of ‘Citadel’. Samantha took to Instagram to announce the shoot wrap along with a selfie.

The Indian adaptation is directed by Raj and DK. It also stars Varun Dhawan and Sikander Kher.

Samantha on her Instagram stories posted selfie as she smiled at the camera and captioned it: “13th of July will always be a special special day. And it’s a wrap on #CitadelIndia.”

The actress has been completing all her pending work. Just last week, Samantha concluded the shoot of her upcoming film, ‘Kushi’.

According to media reports, Samantha will be going on a break to take care of her autoimmune condition, myositis.

The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms.
glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

