scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

J D Chekravarthy marks his Telugu OTT debut with ‘Dayaa’

J D Chekravarthy marks his Telugu OTT debut with the murder mystery 'Dayaa' directed by Pavan Sadineni; plays a reserved freezer van driver

By Editorial Desk
J D Chekravarthy marks his Telugu OTT debut with 'Dayaa'
J D Chekravarthy in Dayaa

Get ready for a journey filled with suspense and intrigue as the highly anticipated Telugu crime thriller Hotstar Specials ‘Dayaa’ releases on August 4th, 2023. Produced by SVF Entertainment, the Telugu series features J D Chekravarthy, Ramya Nambeesan, and Eesha Rebba in captivating lead roles. Capturing life in a quaint fishing village, the Pavan Sadineni directorial brings an unusual story of a freezer van driver with a dark past. The edge-of-the-seat crime thriller will be available to stream in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali and Marathi.

The crime thriller follows the life of Dayaa (played by J D Chekravarthy) on a fateful night when he discovers a woman’s body in his van. His life takes an unexpected turn as he becomes enmeshed in crime and bloodshed. Mystery remains at the core of the series as it explores morality, dark pasts and the cost of unearthing the truth. Hotstar Specials Dayaa promises an edge-of-the-seat thriller through its captivating cinematography, stellar plot and mesmerising performances.

Actor J D Chekravarthy, sharing about his character, said, “Hotstar Specials Dayaa is a very special project for me as it marks my debut in the Telugu OTT space. At first, I was taken aback by the concept as it is not something you think of everyday. It was not just the script that made me want to be a part of this story, but it was a series of inspiring moments in the story that fascinated me and only a director with great prowess is capable of that. I feel grateful to have received a layered and nuanced character like Dayaa for this milestone in my career. I can’t wait to see how viewers react to my character when the series releases on Disney+ Hotstar.”

Abhishek Daga, senior VP Content, SVF Entertainment further added, “It delights us to partner with Disney+ Hotstar to mark our foray into the exciting Telugu OTT space. Hotstar Specials Dayaa has been powerfully shot across the picturesque coastal landscape of mangalore to unravel a story of one man’s fate. It is sure to keep the audience on the edge of their seats as it explores themes of justice, sacrifice, and the triumph of the human spirit.”

Krishnan Kutty, Head – Business and Content for Disney Star for South India and Maharashtra, said, “Disney+ Hotstar strives to bring the best stories to its audience by collaborating with top talents across the country. It thus gives us immense pleasure to partner with SVF Entertainment to introduce their outstanding storytelling to the Telugu market with Dayaa. The series exponentially expands our Telugu library to bring a one-of-a-kind crime thriller to our viewers and portrays popular stars like J D Chekravarthy and Ramya Nambeesan in new roles. We are proud to expand our Telugu library with this phenomenal title.”

Expanding its horizons further, SVF Entertainment will be embarking on a new journey by delving into the production of Telugu content in collaboration with Disney Hotstar. This marks a significant milestone as it represents SVF’s inaugural endeavor into Telugu content production on such a grand scale.

Daya is a reserved freezer van driver residing discreetly in a quaint village near the Kakinada port area. Within his modest existence, he cherishes his spirited wife, Alivelu, who wholeheartedly adores him. Additionally, he is blessed with a God-given brother, Prabha, who provides invaluable assistance in his business endeavours. Daya, a man of few words, diligently toils to secure a livelihood for the betterment of his family.

However, Daya’s tranquil existence is abruptly shattered one fateful night when he stumbles upon the lifeless body of a young woman in his freezer van. Before he can take any action, an unidentified caller blackmails him, coercing him to safeguard the body until further notice. Now burdened with anxiety, Daya fears the repercussions of involving the police and the outside world, from which he had previously sought refuge.

Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
When Badshah met Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan shortly after two patched up following long-standing feud
Next article
ISSF shooting: Golden start for Indian colts in Changwon Junior World Championship
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

TN government continues to oppose NEET: Health minister

News

KJo gets roasted by his kids Yash, Roohi in Insta video

Technology

US scientists discover chemical to reverse ageing 

Sports

BAN v IND: Gave at least 20 runs extra, nobody took responsibility in batting department, says Harmanpreet Kaur

News

13 years of ‘Udaan’: There couldn’t have been a better debut, says Rajat Barmecha

News

Emma Heming Wills posts heartfelt tribute to hubby Bruce Willis on 35th anniversary of ‘Die Hard’

Sports

BAN v IND: Marufa Akter, Rabeya Khan help Bangladesh clinch first-ever ODI victory over India

Technology

Startups in India will increase 10x in next 4-5 years: MoS IT

Technology

El Nino: US, Europe face significant heatwave, Asia under floods

News

Dr. Dre says he turned down collaboration with Michael Jackson, Prince and Stevie Wonder

Sports

Tennis: India's Karman Kaur Thandi finishes runner-up in W60 Saskatoon Challenger

Technology

US FDA calls aspartame safe, disagrees with WHO on potential cancer risk

Sports

Powerlifter-turned-shooter Gaurav Sharma distributes food items to flood-affected people in Delhi

Sports

Mumbai City fly off to Bangkok for pre-season training for upcoming domestic calendar

News

Maggie Smith delights 2023 Wimbledon audiences in rare public appearance

Sports

ISSF shooting: Golden start for Indian colts in Changwon Junior World Championship

News

When Badshah met Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan shortly after two patched up following long-standing feud

Sports

Ultimate Table Tennis has brought a new sporting culture to India: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US