Jayati Narula: Director Gul Khan treated 'Aashiqana' series like her baby

New Delhi, Aug 8 (IANS) Actress Jayati Narula, who has joined the family of ‘Aashiqana’ in the season four has heaped praises on the series director Gul Khan, saying she treated the show like her ‘baby’.

Gul Khan has created a world of her own for fans and audiences with ‘Aashiqana’ across seasons and we can’t seem to get enough.

Talking about working with Gul, Jayati shared: “The first time I got an opportunity to see Gul Khan in person, I was amazed by how she makes everything comfortable and warm with her presence. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that she has treated the Aashiqana series like her baby! I could see pin boards everywhere in her house, all filled with details of Aashiqana.”

‘Aashiqana’ season four deals with bigger threats, several hurdles and a mysterious folklore.

As the modern world meddles with old world and customs, a pandora’s box opens unleashing a curse, an untold mystery and paranormal forces like never before.

Zayn Ibad Khan (as Yash), and Khushi Dubey (as Chikki) have returned with this season to unveil the secrets of the past and face the brunt of an unforeseen curse.

While Yash and Chikki are standing on different paths, their lives are set to take an unusual, spooky turn, leaving us wanting for more.

The series also features Himani Shivpuri, Jayati Narula, Indrajeet Modi and Geeta Tyagi in pivotal roles. Directed by Gul Khan, and produced by Gen K Studios, ‘Aashiqana 4’ is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

–IANS

