Jim Sarbh calls Emmy nomination for ‘Rocket Boys’ 'overwhelming'

By Agency News Desk
Jim Sarbh calls Emmy nomination for ‘Rocket Boys’ 'overwhelming'
Jim Sarbh | Rocket Boys

It has been a huge moment for India as the International Emmy Awards gave its nod to the critically-acclaimed series ‘Rocket Boys’, nominating Jim Sarbh in the Best Actor category. His first Emmy nomination, the actor called it an overwhelming moment.

Sarbh finds himself competing with some very strong international competition, with actors such as Gustavo Bassani for the Argentinean series ‘Iosi, El Espia Arrepentido’ , Martin Freeman from the English series ‘The Responder’, and Jonas Karlsson from the Swedish series ‘Nattryttarna’ (Riding in Darkness).

‘Rocket Boys’ delves into the fascinating world of India’s space exploration, paying homage to the legendary scientists who contributed to the nation’s scientific advancements.

Jim Sarbh essayed the role of Dr. Homi J. Bhabha, often referred to as the ‘Father of the Indian Nuclear Programme’, for which he earned great acclaim.

Homi Bhabha was responsible for developing India’s nuclear research which eventually became instrument in nuclear technology for energy production and the nuclear detonation in 1974.

Expressing his gratitude and excitement on being nominated, Jim Sarbh said: “I am overwhelmed and excited to be nominated under the Best Actor category at the International Emmy Awards for my portrayal of Dr. Homi Bhabha in ‘Rocket Boys’.

“It is an honour to be recognised among such talented individuals from across the world. This nomination is a testament to the hard-working, dedicated, and extremely talented cast and crew, who brought the incredible story of Dr. Sarabhai and Dr. Bhabha to life,” he added.

The International Emmy Awards recognises the excellence in television programming produced and aired across the world and outside the US.

Jim Sarbh’s nomination is not only a massive personal achievement but also a reflection of the growing global recognition of Indian talent in the entertainment industry.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
3rd ODI: Glenn Maxwell picks career-best four-for; stars in Australia's consolation 66-run win over India
