Jisshu Sengupta feasted on 'Mishti Doi & Rosogulla' on 'The Trial' set

Actor Jisshu Sengupta has talked about how the mood on the ‘The Trial – Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha’ set was completely different from what it was on-screen.

Jisshu said: “It was my first time working with Kajol and I’m a huge fan of Kajol. It was a wonderful experience. She’s a spontaneous actor and a very supportive co-actor. The energy that she brings on the sets, there was so much to learn from her. We had Mishti Doi and Rosogulla feast on the sets and we relished it.”

“As for the others, each of them brought something special and unique to their character, it was such a treat to watch them in action, the fun between action and cut is another story. From feasting together during lunch breaks to waiting for our director to say cut so that we can all laugh in chorus to the silly jokes we would keep cracking on each other,” he added.

“Suparn S Varma brings his own charm and fun on the sets. He would tell us to focus and deliver our lines and while saying that he would burst out laughing himself. So, all in all every single day of shooting was fun and only fun,” the actor said.

The series explores the complexities of relationships and moral struggles faced by the characters.

‘The Trial – Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha’ is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.