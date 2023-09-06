Jiya Shankar giving Boss Lady vibes in this stunning look; Fan says, ‘New National crush Jiya Shankar’

From making waves inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house to creating ripples with their single poster, Abhishek Malhan and Jiya Shankar have hogged all the limelight since last week. The duo has been trending on social media ever since a picture from the set of their music video surfaced on the internet.

Jiya Shankar was spotted in the city after her buzz and the teaser of her new song Judaiyaan with Abhishek Malhan. She is seen wearing a mustard yellow shade dress paired with white long jacket. Her infectious smile is brigtening our day.

One user wrote, ‘Our talented girl waiting for her next acting project She is superb in #Judayiaan teaser’ Another user wrote, ‘New National crush jiya shankar ‘