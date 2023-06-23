scorecardresearch
Kajol’s ‘Noyonika’ is ‘every woman’s core’

Kajol plays Noyonika, a character she has never explored before, and describes her as essentially a 'woman's core', in the courtroom web drama series 'The Trial'

By Agency News Desk
Kajol _ pic courtesy twitter

Bollywood actress Kajol’s upcoming courtroom web drama series ‘The Trial- Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha’ will give audiences a strong and very relatable character on screen in Noyonika Sengupta. As Noyonika is a character she has never explored before, Kajol described her as essentially a “woman’s core”.

Kajol said: “Noyonika’s character is an ambitious woman who is doing whatever she can to save her future and her children’s future and that, I think, is pretty much most women everywhere.”

“Most powerful, strong women and housewives at the end of the day and who supposedly don’t have a job but actually do the most unpaid job in the world. So yeah, that’s who she is. That is her core and that is I think most every woman’s core,” she added.

Due to her husband’s imprisonment, Noyonika is forced down a tumultuous path full of hardships for her and her family as she takes up a job at a law firm and works hard to support her family. Caught in a web of choices, ‘The Trial – Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha’ follows Noyonika as she embarks on a journey that forces her to navigate the curveballs life has thrown at her.

The series is the Indian adaptation of the American legal drama ‘The Good Wife’ and is directed by Suparn S. Varma. The courtroom drama also stars Sheeba Chaddha, Jisshu Sengupta, Alyy Khan, Kubbra Sait and Gaurav Pandey in key roles.

Produced by Banijay Asia, ‘The Trial – Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha’ will begin streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on July 14, 2023.

Pic. SourceitsKajolD
