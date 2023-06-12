Kajol starrer ‘The Trial – Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha’ trailer unveiled

A single choice set a trail of turmoil for Noyonika and her family, and defined their fate. Caught in a web of choices, The Trial – Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha follows the journey of Noyonika as she embarks on a journey that truly makes her stand the test of time after her husband’s betrayal.

Disney+ Hotstar today dropped the official trailer of their upcoming courtroom drama, The Trial – Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha which showcases this gripping trial of life as Noyonika navigates through the curveballs life throws at her.

The show stars Padma Shri awardee, Kajol as Noyonika Sengupta along with Sheeba Chaddha, Jisshu Sengupta, Alyy Khan, Kubbra Sait, and Gaurav Pandey in key roles. Produced by Banijay Asia and Ajay Devgn FFilms, The Trial – Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka is directed by Suparn S Varma.

The Trial – Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha is a gritty courtroom drama that unravels moral dilemmas that drive Noyonika to take charge of her family and her independence. Driven to prove herself in the competitive world of law and navigating her way through complicated relationships while seeking justice for her husband, Noyonika treads through tough challenges served by her fate.

The Trial – Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha is a format of the original U.S. series ‘The Good Wife’, which was created by CBS Studios in association with Scott Free Productions and King Size Productions. Executive producers who worked on the show include Robert and Michelle King, Ridley Scott, David Zucker, Brooke Kennedy, Craig Turk, Leonard Dick, Ted Humphrey, and Keith Eisner. The format rights are licensed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Gaurav Banerjee, Head – Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star said, “Bringing ‘The Trial – Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka’ together is the result of high collaboration and support of everyone involved, be it the director, Suparn to our charismatic show lead Kajol to our producers, Deepak Dhar from Banijay. At Disney+ Hotstar we strive to bring in content that is genre-defining and highly entertaining and this title is certainly that. We look forward to launching this inspiring story for our viewers and hope they enjoy it.”

Kajol, playing the role of Noyonika Sengupta in Disney+ Hotstar’s The Trial – Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka said, “The complexities are what defines a character to me and the layers surrounding Noyonika are what spoke to me when this role first came over. Noyonika felt personal, I instantly felt protective about her and that reaffirmed my faith in choosing The Trial – Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka on Disney+ Hotstar to be my first step into the long format. Suparn Varma has built a world where vulnerability of characters meet the cruel situations posed by life. The audience will feel for and feel one with Noyonika as she makes difficult choices, because I did.”

Jisshu Sengupta, playing the role of Rajeev Sengupta in Disney+ Hotstar’s The Trial – Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka said, “Suparn Varma is a brilliant filmmaker and a storyteller. He treats his characters and their world like his own. My character Rajiv is the black to Noyonika’s white and that’s what fascinated me. Collaborating with Kajol for Disney+ Hotstar’s The Trial – Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka on this was absolutely incredible, she brought out a whole new shade to Rajiv’s character. I think the audience will find their chemistry quite different and keep them hooked to find out where they end up in life.”

Suparn S Varma, Showrunner and Director for Disney+ Hotstar’s The Trial – Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka said, “A choice is not defined by black and white facets, it’s the gray area that leads you to make the decision. Disney+ Hotstar’s The Trial – Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka treads in the gray area and the complexities that come with it. The characters are weaved in the story in a way that each of them navigates the story in a unique direction which builds their character arcs. Kajol as Noyonika and Jisshu Sengupta as Rajiv bring this tightly woven world together seamlessly. The series will see remarkable talent collaborating with each other for the first time and I think that will be refreshing for the audience to watch.”

Deepak Dhar, Founder & CEO, Banijay Asia said, “At Banijay Asia, the aim is to bring scale to our content while focusing on the core of the story. The Trial – Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha bears testimony of how high octane narratives can elevate content. We found synergies with our partners including Rajesh Chadha and Parag Desai as producers together with Disney+ Hotstar to bring this fantastic story for the Indian audiences. The excitement of bringing a global mega hit to the country along with Kajol, is huge and we can’t wait to present it to our viewers here.”

Roxanne Pompa, Vice President, International Formats at Paramount Global Content Distribution said, “We are very excited to partner with Banijay Asia and Disney+ Hotstar on this new version of ‘The Trial – Pyaar Kaanoon Dokha’ (The Good Wife) for Indian Market. It is incredible to see how the storyline and these characters in the adaptation have been transformed to fit into the local landscape and culture so effortlessly.”

Witness Noyonika’s trial of life with The Trial – Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from 14th July onwards