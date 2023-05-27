scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Kamal Haasan at IIFA: I saw OTT revolution coming long before anyone else

Actor and filmmaker Kamal Haasan says that he saw the OTT revolution happening long before anyone else, but people did not agree with him.

By Agency News Desk

Celebrated actor and filmmaker Kamal Haasan says that he saw the OTT revolution happening long before anyone else, but people did not agree with him. He was speaking on Saturday on the sidelines of a press conference for IIFA 2023 Awards.

When asked about his take on OTT, which is currently ruling the mind space of the audience, Kamal Haasan said: “I saw OTT coming much before everyone else. I told everyone that we have to get into it, but the industry disagreed with me. But now, everyone understands what I was trying to say, now that the Indian audience has got a taste of international cinema.”

Kamal Haasan has been ruling the hearts of fans for decades and he broke the North-South language barrier much before the rest.

When asked about staying relevant, Kamal said, “I am a film buff. I’d make the kind of movies that I’d like to see myself. Sometimes I get involved with them, and don’t act in them, I produce them, and I am doing it even now. There are a couple of films that I am producing, where I have nothing to do with them, except spend money on them.

The landscape of cinema is changing because of new technologies and a different style of storytelling, so we asked Kamal if it is the responsibility of producers to nurture talent and tell riveting stories. He said: “Let’s just say you have an MA degree in literature, but that doesn’t make you a good screenwriter, it just makes you a degree holder.”

He added: “This is a different art. If Shakespeare came today, he would take a few workshops in screenwriting. And he was one of the greatest artists who ever lived. See, it’s not just the producers, the industry itself has done very little for industrial training.”

Commenting on the state of training for aspiring filmmakers, Kamal said: “It is only by being street smart we have been able to survive so far. Education happens in a very slow manner, almost like nature. A journalist goes to another journalist to train, actors should also be like that, and directors should also be like that.

“We are the largest film-producing country in the world and yet we do not have enough training centres. There are plenty of places to learn cricket, but I don’t think I can say the same about cinema. I am not pointing fingers here; this includes me as well.”

On the work front, Kamal Haasan is busy with ‘Indian 2’, helmed by Shankar, and also starring Rakul Preet Singh and Kajal Aggarwal.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Goan writer Damodar Mauzo conferred with Jnanpith Award
Next article
Intercontinental Cup: Goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh called up for India seniors camp
This May Also Interest You
News

Sunny Leone expresses gratitude to husband Daniel for her Cannes moment

News

'Bhagya Lakshmi' star Rohit Suchanti shares his dream to work with Kiara

Sports

Ricky Ponting reveals best combined Australia-India Test XI ahead of WTC final

News

How Sambhabana Mohanty juggles TV shoots with Ph.D. studies

Sports

All protesting wrestlers detained, Delhi Police remove tents at Jantar Mantar

Sports

Wrestling mess: Sakshi, Vinesh, Sangeeta detained by Delhi Police

Technology

China PC market suffers 24% decline, Lenovo leads

Technology

NASA, Boeing one step closer to Starliner crewed flight to ISS

News

Mark Hamill does not expect returning to 'Star Wars'

News

Munawar reveals 'Madari' has a contrasting mix of sound textures, poetry

News

Elizabeth Olsen warns future Marvel actors about franchise deals

Sports

IPL 2023: Shubman Gill has all of the qualities of a world-class player, says Vikram Solanki

News

Ram Charan announces his first production – a movie around Veer Savarkar

Health & Lifestyle

Human stomach cells may 'secrete insulin' to control blood sugar

News

As Andhra CM, NTR went beyond giving rice for Rs 2 a kg to the poor

Technology

Bengaluru-based virtual events platform Airmeet lays off 30% of workforce

News

Alicia Silverstone shares funny throwback snap of her being 'over' a photoshoot

News

Michelle Yeoh reveals how acting just happened to 'come by' for her

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US