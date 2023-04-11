scorecardresearch
Kannada action thriller ‘Kabzaa’ OTT premiere announced

Prime Video announces the premiere of Kannada action thriller R Chandru's 'Kabzaa', starring Upendra, Kichcha Sudeepa, and Shriya Saran

Prime Video today announced the global streaming premiere of Kannada action drama- Kabzaa, starring Upendra, Kichcha Sudeepa, and Shriya Saran. Directed and produced by R Chandru and co-produced by Anand Pandit, the film also features an unmissable cameo by Shiva Rajkumar, and rapturous background music by Ravi Basrur.

Starting off in 1942, before India’s independence, Kabzaa narrates the story of a simple man, who, owing to circumstances, transforms into the most dreaded gangster in the country in the years that follow. Arkeshwara (Upendra), the younger son of a slain freedom fighter, who also loses his elder brother to violence, experiences a tumultuous emotional past, and present.

The familial losses trigger a menacing rage in him, as he embarks on a rampage for revenge, eventually, making him the dreaded and undisputed king of the underworld.

Prime members can stream the film from April 14, in Kannada along with dubs in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.

