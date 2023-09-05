Kareena Kapoor’s Kalimpong secrets unraveled

Netflix has unveiled the trailer to its latest film, a thriller like no other, JAANE JAAN, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. The film is directed by the man of many mysteries himself, Sujoy Ghosh, and also marks the streaming debut of Kareena Kapoor Khan. Jaane Jaan will engulf you into its world of intrigue, suspense and deception on 21st September 2023 only on Netflix!

Jaane Jaan’s trailer gives you a glimpse into all the mysterious happenings in the chilly and pine-tree covered Kalimpong, as it delves into the complex intertwined relationships and secrets. Maya (Kareena Kapoor Khan), Naren (Jaideep Ahlawat) and Karan (Vijay Varma) navigate through a web of emotions and unforeseen circumstances as they cover up and uncover clues in a bid to outwit each other.

Brace yourself for a journey that will evoke both love and thrill and keep you on the edge of your seat as you witness powerhouse performances, all through the lens of Sujoy Ghosh.

Talking about the trailer launch of the film, Director and Writer, Sujoy Ghosh says, “I am so excited that the audiences finally get to see a glimpse of Jaane Jaan, a film extremely close to my heart. Set in Kalimpong the film sees a love story, a criminal investigation, a budding attraction, mastermind plotting and the will to do anything for love.”

“Essayed by my dream cast of Kareena, Jaideep and Vijay, all in roles so different from what they have been seen in before. On 21st September, this film will be yours, across the world you’ll get to see this thriller come to life and I cannot wait to see what you think!”

Speaking on the launch of Jaane Jaan’s trailer, Kareena Kapoor Khan says, “I am so excited the trailer is finally yours to see! This is the first time audiences will see me in a thriller, playing something gritty like this. Jaane Jaan was a script that I had to say YES to the first time I heard of it. I have always told Sujoy the USP of this film is its cast and I had a superb time working with Jaideep and Vijay. I cant wait for Netflix audiences to enjoy Jaane Jaan.”

Adding onto that, Jaideep Ahlawat says, “Ever since I heard the script of Jaane Jaan, I was floored. This role gave me a completely new and never seen before look and offered me an opportunity to do something I’ve never done before and I’m so glad the audiences are getting to see a glimpse of that today. Working with Sujoy Ghosh was a dream come true, his directive lens helped me put my best foot forward.”

“Sharing the screen space with Kareena Kapoor Khan, was truly amazing as she is a gem of a person. And of course, my good friend Vijay Varma, always a pleasure working with him! Our friendship goes way back since we were together in FTII as well. I genuinely hope the audiences also appreciate me in this new avatar and enjoy watching this film as much as I enjoyed shooting for it.”

Vijay Varma shares, “Jaane Jaan was a film I jumped at the minute Sujoy shared that he wanted me to play a role like this. I am playing a witty, charming and sharp police officer, refreshing break from the baddies I’ve played before.”

“The film is directed by an auteur known for thrillers, my co-actors are Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat and we got to shoot this in Kalimpong. Who will say no to this? The trailer is the perfect bait to hook audiences and bring them into the world.”

Adding to that, Producers, Jay Shewakramani, Akshai Puri and Thomas Kim say, “Jaane Jaan will always be a special film for us at 12th Street Entertainment, Northern Lights Films and Kross Pictures. As soon as we read the script, we knew this was something we wanted to back. For us, our aim has always been to bring to the audience impeccable films which leave a lasting impact and we know Jaane Jaane will be just that. We have worked with Sujoy in the past and we are looking forward to bringing with Jaane Jaan, yet another thrilling film for our audiences. This film is a labor of love, which has been made with a lot of hard work and we only hope the audiences enjoy it as much as we did making it”

Monika Shergill, VP, Content, Netflix India said, “Jaane Jaan takes us on a thrilling journey where we witness the lengths that someone will go through for love. This mesmerizing film showcases a brilliant convergence of the exceptionally talented Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat with the visionary director Sujoy Ghosh at the helm. With its blend of crime, mystery, suspense, drama, and romance, Jaane Jaan is an unmissable addition to your watch list and a fantastic addition to the Netflix film slate.”

‘Aa Jaane Jaan’- Join Maya, Naren and Karan in their race to find the truth only on 21st September, 2023 on Netflix!