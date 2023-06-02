scorecardresearch
Kasturi Banerjjee opens up on Asur 2

Kasturi Banerjjee has come up with her new web series 'Asur 2', the psychological thriller featuring Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti, Ridhi Dogra

Kasturi Banerjjee, popularly known for Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Kya Kasoor Hai Amla ka, Punch Beat, Kapoor’s on Alt Balaji, Kundali Bhagya, City of Dreams Season 3 and many more, has come up with her new web series ‘Asur 2’.

The psychological thriller stars Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti, Ridhi Dogra, Anupriya Goenka, Amey Wagh, Meiyang Chang, Abhishek Chauhan and Gaurav Arora in the lead characters.

Her character Zoya is a psychotherapist who is warm, empathetic, loving yet very professional! She is very honest and true to her job for which she may appear strict and unthoughtful!

Talking about what made her say yes for the second season, Kasturi reveals, “I had seen season 1 and who wouldn’t want to be a part of this epic drama with suspense crime mythology. There was no point to say no to this amazing web series.”

She further continues, “I absolutely loved working with such talented people. The understanding of the entire team was super amazing and to top it all, Most of them were Bangali (LOL).”

Recently, she played the character of Hyati Kamboj, a smart intelligent corporate woman in the City of Dreams Season 3.

