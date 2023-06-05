scorecardresearch
Kasturi Banerjjee: 'Barun Sobti was totally living his character in 'Asur 2''

'Kundali Bhagya' famed actress Kasturi Banerjjee, is all praise for her 'Asur 2' co-actor Barun Sobti, said that the actor was living the character and was very methodical.

By Agency News Desk

‘Kundali Bhagya’ famed actress Kasturi Banerjjee, who is currently seen in the show ‘Asur 2’, is all praise for her co-actor Barun Sobti. She said that the actor was living the character and was very methodical.

Kasturi essays the role of a psychotherapist named Zoya, who is warm, empathetic, loving yet very professional.

Speaking on his working experience with Barun, Kasturi said: “I have had heard very good things about Barun and his acting skills but never got a chance earlier to meet him in person. I met him for the very first time on the set only.”

Kasturi described him as a “chilled, very calm, comforting, receptive and no hang-up individual.”

“What I could gauge was that he was totally living his character. He was very methodical and always engaged in his character. This is indeed his best quality as an actor,” she concluded.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
