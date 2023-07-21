scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Kim Kardashian goes all out creep mode in new teaser of 'American Horror Story' Season 12

Kim Kardashian has gone all out horror mode in the new teaser for 'American Horror Story' Season 12, where she acts like a demented cyber-ghost or something.

By Agency News Desk

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has gone all out horror mode in the new teaser for ‘American Horror Story’ Season 12, where she acts like a demented cyber-ghost or something.

The teaser then proceeds to show faceless figures moving as one in a circle amid ominous images of a cradle and carriage. Filled with some spooky dance and at the end cradling a baby like a bride of Dracula, Kardashian’s look is similar to what would happen if a bride of Dracula went all modern day steam-punk.

In the teaser, the reality TV star is seen donning a haunting black gown, complete with long white locks and a creepy stare as she holds a baby, with a creepy version of the famous ‘Rock-A-Bye Baby’ song playing in the background.

The season, which comes from showrunner Halley Feiffer, is partly based on Danielle Valentine’s thriller novel ‘Delicate Condition’, which follows a woman who becomes convinced that a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens.

Back in April, when talking to ‘The Hollywood Reporter’ about Kim’s appearance in the show, co-creator of ‘AHS’, Ryan Murphy said: “Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family.”

“Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done.”

Unlike previous iterations of ‘AHS’, Season 12 will have a slightly different take as it adapts the source material with greater accuracy.

Another different thing will be that ‘AHS 12’ will mark the reality star’s first acting role in over a decade. She had minor roles in 2009’s ‘Disaster Movie’, Tyler Perry’s ‘Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor’, ‘CSI: NY’ and played herself in ‘How I Met Your Mother’.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Acer unveils new gaming laptop with sleek body in India
Next article
Samsung Wallet adds support for student IDs
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Samsung Wallet adds support for student IDs

Technology

Acer unveils new gaming laptop with sleek body in India

Sports

Ashes 2023: Ian Healy, Trent Copeland criticise Australia’s tactics on day two’s play

News

Taapsee Pannu unveils her NFT platform, says it’ll separate the faceless trollers from the true fans

News

When Margot Robbie scared her babysitter by faking own death

Technology

Tesla recalls nearly 16K Model S, Model X vehicles over seat belt issue

Sports

UTT Season 4: Holders Chennai Lions face a stern test against Goa Challengers (Preview)

News

Arjun Rampal becomes father for the fourth time, welcomes second baby boy with Gabriella Demetriades

News

Edward Maya: Have given 'Love Stereo Again' a whole new dimension

Technology

Omega-3 fatty acids may boost your lung health: Study

Technology

Motorola razr 40 ultra heats up foldable race with striking features

News

Amitabh Bachchan on ‘Kalki 2989 AD’ at SDCC: Was unaware of how significant this was, my son enlightened me

Sports

Ashes 2023: Australia face anxious wait as Starc injured in 4th Test against England

News

Neeti Mohan on 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa': Can't wait to shape musical careers of raw talents

News

Ben Affleck gets help from stranger after his car broke down amid heat wave

News

Bhumi Pednekar to be honoured at IFFM 2023 with the Disruptor Award

Fashion and Lifestyle

Ranveer Singh kisses Deepika Padukone while walking the ramp for Manish Malhotra’s Bridal Couture Show; Fan says he never fails to make his wife...

Technology

Meta Quest's new update includes hand tracking improvements, FB livestreaming & more

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US