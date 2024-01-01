Kiran Khoje: Don't have alternate profession

Known for her work in movies like ‘Talvar’, ‘Hindi Medium’ and ‘Super 30’, actress Kiran Khoje shared that she has never felt the need to have an alternate profession. She added that one needs to work on oneself to ensure that one always has work.

Kiran has recently made her OTT debut with ‘Dry Day’. The comedy drama starring Jitendra Kumar, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Annu Kapoor in the lead is written and directed by Saurabh Shukla.

Speaking about the acting profession, Kiran said: “I do not have such an alternate profession. But there is a new term around it, ‘self-generating work’, so you should start doing it. So, if you are an actor and you are waiting for a casting director to call you instead of waiting for them to reach you, you start doing some self-generating work.”

“You take workshops, do writing or engage in any drama, or anything like that which suits your interest. You can also do scriptwriting for TV shows. So, all of these things apart from being an alternate profession are also considered as self-generating work,” said the ‘Imlie’ actress.

She believes there should be something like that, which always makes one stay in a creative profession.

“The uniqueness of this profession is that you have a lot of things to do while doing acting, direction, cinematography or while doing makeup or costumes. Expand your vision,” added Kiran.

‘Dry Day’ is streaming on Prime Video.