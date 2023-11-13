scorecardresearch
Karan Johar asks Kareena Kapoor if Ameesha Patel is the reason she didn’t attend ‘Gadar 2’ success party

The upcoming episode of the popular streaming chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ will see Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan gracing the controversial couch “controversial with a ‘K’” as Alia says in the promo.

Welcoming the divas on the couch, Karan Johar said: “One feels like my first born, the other feels like my spirit soul!”

The episode promises to be filled with many fun moments, at one point KJo asks Kareena why she didn’t attend the success party of the Sunny Deol-starrer mega blockbuster ‘Gadar 2’ to which Kareena asked: “Me?”

KJo then goes on to say: “(Is it) Because you and Ameesha Patel have a history?” Kareena tries to dodge the question saying: “What history?”

Karan explains: “Because you were earlier supposed to do ‘Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai’”.

Kareena exercises her right to remain silent as she categorically ignores Karan: “I’m ignoring as you all can see.”

Kareena was earlier a part of the Hrithik Roshan-starrer ‘Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai’ but was replaced by Ameesha Patel.

Talking about how Karan Johar is everyone’s go to person, Alia Bhatt said: “Karan is either getting a call from Varun or Sid, they don’t even listen, they don’t even say hello!”

Scooping the gossip, Karan Johar asks: “Do you consider Deepika Padukone a competition?”

Full of sass, Kareena Kapoor Khan said: “I think this is Alia’s question for her rapid fire, not for me!”

‘Koffee with Karan’ streams on Disney+ Hotstar.

Entertainment Today

