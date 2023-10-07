Lalit Prabhakar had to drive a bus with no experience while filming season 2 of 'Shantit Kranti'

The comedy-drama web series ‘Shantit Kranti’ is back with another season to give audiences rib hurting laughs. Embarking on the rollercoaster of this laughter adventure, actor Lalit Prabhakar said that for the very first time in his life, he was asked to drive a bus with which he had no experience.

Reflecting on pulling off the herculean task, Lalit Prabhakar shared his experience and said: “This season, I found myself behind the wheel of a bus for the first time in my life. Not only was I entrusted with navigating the vehicle but I also had to deliver dialogues and perform scenes while driving. To add to this complexity, we were on a bustling road, as circumstances prevented us from blocking it for shooting.”

Sharing his success in pulling off this stunt, he said: “Despite these obstacles, our directors and the entire team had complete faith in my ability to pull off this daunting feat, ensuring the safety of everyone. I have to admit, staying in character while driving the bus was incredibly demanding. However, it was a truly unique experience, one that will remain etched in my memory forever.”

Following the success of its first season, the show is once again set to embark on its rollercoaster of laughter while also exploring other themes such as emotional complexities, introspection, new discoveries about life and more.

Created by TVF, in association with BhaDiPa, and produced by Arunabh Kumar, ‘Shantit Kranti 2’ is directed by Sarang Sathaye and Paula McGlynn. The series stars Abhay Mahajan, Alok Rajwade, Lalit Prabhakar, Mrinmayee Godbole, Priya Banerjee, and Priyadarshini Indalkar, among others.

‘Shantit Kranti Season 2’ stream on SonyLiv from October 13, 2023.