‘Love Storiyaan’ trailer is a bouquet of love stories of real couples battling odds

The trailer of the upcoming streaming series ‘Love Storiyaan’ was unveiled on Thursday, and it showcases a bouquet of six heart-warming love stories that have put up a brave fight against adversities.

The 2 minutes and 19 seconds trailer, opens up with Bollywood producer-director Karan Johar inviting the viewers to explore the love stories of people. The six stories are told through the lens of different directors, Akshay Indikar, Archana Phadke, Collin D’Cunha, Hardik Mehta, Shazia Iqbal, and Vivek Soni.

Each storyteller brings their own personal touch to the story. The trailer goes on to show the real-life couples and give a glimpse into their journey. These diverse narratives of love in its many shades invite the viewers to engage and immerse themselves in their stories.

Director Archana Phadke stated: “As a storyteller, I have always wanted to explore and understand love and I believe it is going to take several films for me to truly understand it. Being a part of ‘Love Storiyaan’, exploring this emotion of love with five other directors with their own unique perspectives has been a very special experience.

She further mentioned: “With my film Faasley I really wanted to understand a love that is resilient. A love that travels across time, across continents, against different forces to survive. In that, I found Dhanya and Homayon’s story, who protected their love against all odds. I believe this story will spread ideas of strength and hope to a wide audience as it did with me.”

Hardik Mehta, who has directed the segment, ‘A Unsuitable Girl’, said: “As a director, it is absolutely enriching to be a part of ‘Love Storiyaan’, a series that has allowed me to showcase my unique style of storytelling with gentle humour and heartfelt emotions.”

“I was absolutely moved by Aekta and Ullekh’s endearing love story and what stood out most for me was how in a country like India, Love is not always between two people but also about being omnipresent in daily lives between all family members,” he added.

The series has been produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, and is conceptualised by Somen Mishra along with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Mishra serving as executive producers and is inspired by stories featured on India Love Project.

‘Love Storiyaan’ is set to stream on Prime Video from February 14