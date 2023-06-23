scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

'Lust Stories 2' director Sujoy Ghosh reveals why he loves format of thrillers

Sujoy Ghosh, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming streaming anthology 'Lust Stories 2', has revealed why his stories are mostly in a thriller format.

By Agency News Desk
'Lust Stories 2' director Sujoy Ghosh reveals why he loves format of thrillers
'Lust Stories 2' director Sujoy Ghosh reveals why he loves format of thrillers

Filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming streaming anthology ‘Lust Stories 2’, which stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma, has revealed why his stories are mostly in a thriller format. The director said that he finds comfort in a good story.

Sujoy’s story in the anthology has a dash of thrill, a genre that he excels. But, beyond the scope of genre, the filmmaker said that he finds comfort in a good story and thrillers promises a great premise.

He told IANS: “I find comfort in a good story. If there is a good story which can be told in an interesting manner that’s good enough for me. Normally, I tend to treat all my stories in a thriller format because it just keeps the audience engaged because of the attention span.”

Sujoy has earlier directed the Vidya Balan-starrer ‘Kahaani’, a thriller which bagged 3 awards at the 60th National Film Awards including one for Ghosh with regards to screenplay.

He further mentioned: “I feel it’s important for storytellers to tell stories in an interesting way even if you’re buying 1 kg of potato there’s always a way wherein you can make it interesting.”

‘Lust Stories 2’ will drop on Netflix on June 29.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Tom Cruise refused to kick co-star Pom Klementieff for 'MI 7' scene
Next article
Vishal Bhardwaj bags Bronze at Cannes Lions for music in 'Fursat'
This May Also Interest You
News

Huma on 'Tarla': Grown up watching her show with my mother recreating dishes from her cookbook

Technology

US-India collaboration on DPIs will make us a global digital innovation hub: Nasscom

Technology

Committed to invest $26 bn in India by 2020: Amazon CEO

News

Kartik Aryan tells how Sajid Nadiadwala compared 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' with 'DDLJ'

News

TV actor Arun Mandola on 'Adipurush': Dialogues, VFX in 'Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanuman' are better

News

Jennifer Lawrence ate garlic before doing kissing scenes with Liam Hemsworth

News

Sarah Jessica Parker says Kim Cattrall’s cameo in ‘And Just Like That’ is about ‘celebrating’ show anniversary

News

Sanam Aa Gaya Poster Out: Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla holding each other in their arms

News

Jason Derulo spent 'around $30,000' on son's second birthday party

News

Paul McCartney defends new Beatles song for using AI

Technology

Google to set up global fintech operation centre in Gujarat: Pichai

Technology

IAEA, Russia's Rosatom discuss nuclear safety at Zaporizhzhia in new consultations

Technology

'This is the moment' to invest in India, Modi tells US biz

Technology

Nepal to focus on digital economy: PM

Sports

Sr Women's National Football C'ship: Tamil Nadu, Odisha storm into semi-finals

Sports

Global Chess League: Anand and Carlsen headline Day 2

Sports

Women's Ashes: Annabel Sutherland announces herself with record-breaking ton

News

Goa CM co-chairs 54th IFFI, says overall preparation reviewed

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US