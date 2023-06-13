scorecardresearch
Maniesh Paul reveals his favourite ‘Rafuchakkar’ character

Maniesh Paul will be playing 5 different characters in his web series 'Rafuchakkar'. The actor has now revealed his most favourite one out of the five.

Actor Maniesh Paul, who is known for his comic timing, will be playing five different characters in his upcoming web series ‘Rafuchakkar’. The actor has now revealed his most favourite one out of the five. The actor-comedian is all geared up for his digital debut with the series ‘Rafuchakkar’ which will drop on OTT on June 15. He was present at the grand launch of Sweat Pilates gym in Mumbai recently where he spoke exclusively about his upcoming show.

He said, “I am very happy with the response of the audience to the trailer. People have always loved me doing comedy but this is a thriller based show in which I will be seen portraying five different characters”.

When asked which is his favourite character out of five, he said, “One of the characters is an old man. To play that role was very challenging. There were prosthetics which used to take four hours to put on. So it was the most fun to play that role”.

The actor also spoke about the mantra of his fitness and said, “I am a Delhi boy. When I came to Mumbai my definition of being fit was to make biceps and one is fit. But here I came to know being fit is not that. One needs to know about the fat percentage, control diet, and have a proper pre and post workout meal”.

‘Rafuchakkar’ traces the story of a con artist named Prince played by Maniesh Paul. He is accused of committing odd frauds involving anything from diet cookies to low-cost aeroplanes.

Directed by Ritam Shrivastava, ‘Rafuchakkar’ also stars Priya Bapat, Sushant Singh and Aksha Pardasany. ‘Rafuchakkar’ will be available to stream on Jio Cinema from June 15.

