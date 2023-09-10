scorecardresearch
Manjari Fadnnis reveals she watches 'Friends' in her leisure time

By Agency News Desk

Actress Manjari Fadnnis has shared she loves watching light hearted content, and revealed that the American TV sitcom ‘Friends’ is her go to thing, when she is stressed, and wants to relax. 

‘Friends’ is created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman. It stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer. The show revolves around six friends in their 20s and 30s who live in Manhattan, New York City.

Best known for her performance in the film ‘Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na’, Manjari was first seen on television during the second season of the Indian version of the singing reality show ‘Popstars’, in 2003. She was one of the participants who made it to the finals for the musical band Aasma. She made her film debut in 2004 with ‘Rok Sako To Rok Lo’.

Talking to IANS, Manjari shared about the content she loves to watch on OTT in her leisure time.

“So I have a list of Korean dramas which I haven’t yet watched, because there is so much content coming from India right now. So I have to finish watching that first. I love comedies. ‘Friends’ is my go to thing, and “The Good Place” which I watched. So, I like watching these light hearted things as and when I can.”

Further talking about the process she follows when approaching a role for a film and OTT, Manjari said: “my simple process is to create an inner world for the character. To create my special backstory which may or may not be there on screen. Some roles are for pure entertainment. In such roles you have to just enjoy yourself on the screens and the audience will enjoy with you, because the camera will be catching all the energies of the set.”

“But for serious roles, you have to go through character deeply, and do all the work that is required. I am more instinctive about the projects I pickup and the kind of work I want to do. Something that really draws me too strongly,” she added.

Recently, Manjari was seen in the riveting thriller series ‘The Freelancer’ created and written by Neeraj Pandey. She plays the role of Mrunal Kamath.

The show also stars Mohit Raina, Anupam Kher, Kashmira Pardeshi, and Navneet Malik. It is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

