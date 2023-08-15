scorecardresearch
Manu Punjabi opens up about being part of 'Honey Trap Squad'

By Agency News Desk
Actor Manu Punjabi, who plays the role of Vicky Agarwal aka Accountant in ‘Honey Trap Squad’, says that he loved being part of the project. The actor said that he was impressed with the script and the character in the first reading itself.

” ‘Honey Trap Squad’ is a thriller and when I read the script and my character, I knew I had to do this series. The story line is great,” he said.

The actor added: “I am playing the role Vicky Agarwal a.k.a accountant who keeps a check on the accounts of people from the dark world and I am kidnapped by the Honey Trap Squad and my character’s story has not been much shown in this season, more will be revealed in the coming season.”

Talking about the shoot, he said: “It was a great experience of shooting with Akanksha Puri, everything on set was so much fun.”

Meanwhile, the actor wants to pick up more negative roles.

“I would love to do negative roles as I have done in this series, I kind of enjoy playing negative roles,” he said.

Talking about his association with Made in India Pictures’ Santosh Gupta, he said: “I have been working with Santosh for last 4 to 5 years now, he has been a great friend and a mentor and guiding source in the industry.”

Manu, who is originally from Jaipur, gained prominence during ‘Bigg Boss 10’. The season’s winner was Manveer Gurjar. However, Manu was considered to be one of the strongest contestant of the show.


