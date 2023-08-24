Mari Selvaraj's Tamil show 'SOS – Straight Outta Sunnambu Kaalvai' blends Hip-hop with intense drama

Filmmaker Mari Selvaraj, who is known for directing Dhanush in ‘Karnan’, is set to release his Tamil OTT series titled ‘SOS – Straight Outta Sunnambu Kaalvai’. The story revolves around the struggles of two generations of HipHop dance groups to build a dance studio in Sunnambu Kaalvai.

Mari Selvaraj serves as a showrunner on the show which has been written and directed by Suriya Raj.

Talking about the show, Mari Selvaraj said in a statement: “Exploring the most favourite genre of dance combined with heart wrenching drama, SOS unravels an extraordinary narrative. With hip-hop taking the centre stage in the hearts of youth, this show promises a dance revolution and the journey of passion, resilience, and self-discovery. I am thrilled to bring this unique inspiring tale to viewers”.

Selvaraj entered the Tamil film industry in 2006. He initially planned to become an actor, but later joined Ram, as an assistant director in three films, ‘Kattradhu Thamizh’, ‘Thanga Meenkal’, and ‘Taramani’. In 2018, he directed his first film, ‘Pariyerum Perumal’, which garnered critical acclaim and was one of the successful films of the year. His second film, ‘Karnan’, starring Dhanush, opened to a good reception from the audience and critics.

Talking about ‘SOS – Straight Outta Sunnambu Kaalvai’, the show blends Hip-hop and intense drama. It has been produced by Tuhin Menon under the banner of Asiaville studios, and promises to be a rollercoaster ride of emotions, breaking barriers and journey of fiery passion.

The show will be soon available to stream on Sony LIV.