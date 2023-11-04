scorecardresearch
Marvel Studios’ gritty, action-packed series ‘Echo’ launch announced

Marvel Studios' gritty, action-packed series 'Echo' launch announced
Marvel Studios' Echo

No bad deed goes unpunished on Jan. 10, 2024, when Marvel Studios’ ‘Echo’ launches on Disney+ Hotstar. The five-episode streaming event spotlights Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) as she is pursued by Wilson Fisk’s (Vincent D’Onofrio) criminal empire. When the journey brings her home, she must confront her own family and legacy.

All five episodes will stream on Jan. 10 on the platform. This marks the first Marvel Studios series to drop all entirely binge-able episodes at once.

‘Echo’ also stars Chaske Spencer, Graham Greene, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Zahn McClarnon, Cody Lightning and Vincent D’Onofrio.

Episodes of the series are directed by Sydney Freeland (Navajo) and Catriona McKenzie (Gunaikurnai). Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Stephen Broussard, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Victoria Alonso, Richie Palmer, Jason Gavin (Blackfeet), Marion Dayre and Sydney Freeland. Co-executive producers are Jennifer L Booth and Amy Rardin.


