Milan Luthria stresses on creative freedom while respecting moral values

Filmmaker Milan Luthria, who has recently made his OTT debut with the period crime thriller series ‘Sultan of Delhi’, said that he believes one should feel free to express themselves on any platform, as long as one keeps in mind the aesthetic preferences of the viewers, and the moral compass that we have as Indians. Based on the book, ‘Sultan of Delhi: Ascension’ by Arnab Ray, the series is produced by Reliance Entertainment and directed by Milan Luthria and co-directed and co-written by Suparn Verma.

The series stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anjumm Shharma, Vinay Pathak, Nishant Dahiya, and the ladies Anupriya Goenka, Mouni Roy, Harleen Sethi and Mehreen Pirzada, making for a perfect ensemble cast.

Talking to IANS, the director of ‘Kachche Dhaage’ opened up on the creative freedom that the filmmakers get because of OTT, compared to the silver screen.

Milan said: “I think movies also give us creative freedom. But the box-office sometimes dictates certain things. But I think one should feel free to express oneself on any platform as long as one keeps in mind the aesthetic preferences of our viewers and the moral compass that we as Indians have.”

“I think staying within that realm is always better. I think beyond a point whether it is sexuality, violence, cruelty, horror, beyond a certain point it doesn’t remain entertaining. It becomes vulgar, gory, or too much. I think if one has a sensible sense of boundary, then expressing oneself is possible in any format,” he shared.

Milan’s array of work includes action thriller movies like ‘Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai’, ‘Deewaar’, ‘Once Upon ay Time in Mumbai Dobaara’, ‘Baadshaho’ among others.

Would he ever deviate from this genre?

The director said: “Yes, most of my work has been in the action thriller genre, but there have also been films like ‘Chori Chori’ which is romantic. Then ‘Taxi No 9211’ which is more like a comedy with an emotional touch. It’s the pulse of my films that I think is common.”

“They are pulsating, throbbing with different imagery and different rapid fire scenes, that I would like to continue. As far as genre is concerned, I have switched from male-centric to female-centric. I will keep trying to chop and change,” he shared.

The 55-year-old filmmaker further said: “I would love to try my hand at comedy. Akshay Kumar has always told me that I will be very good at comedy. I would also like to try my hand at horror. But at the end of the day, it is the human drama that interests me most – the dramatic style of life.”

‘Sultan of Delhi’ is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.