Mirzapur 3 is a more thrilling ride than ever before reveals Isha Talwar

Isha Talwar is currently looking forward to Mirzapur 3, which is hopefully releasing soon considering shoot wrapped by November 2022

By Editorial Desk
Isha Talwar - purple _ pic courtesy instagram

Isha Talwar is currently looking forward to Mirzapur 3, which is hopefully releasing soon considering shoot wrapped by November 2022 … it also takes long to churn a series because of the number of tracks running parallely on the show… writing is an integral part of the show and is a make / break.

Isha revealed that Mirzapur 3 is a beast of its own with crazy amounts of twists and turns… It’s a spice recipe for revenge-family dramas!

Isha says, “Madhuri Yadav as we already saw in season 2 had almost snatched power towards the end from Kaleen Bhaiya essayed the wonderful Pankaj Tripathi for reasons best known to her. When you take on such an important character in the show, please accept nothing but great drama intertwined riding on big EQ!

This next bit can be left for another story closer to the show because the audience is still confused About Munna’s death – I know this from personal experience.
The actress plays the role of Madhuri Yadav. In season 3 she will be seen as Munna Bhaiya’s widow and will be taking on Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal) and Golu Gupta to avenge her husband’s death.

She was last seen in Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo, which was directed by Homi Adajania. It also stars Dimple Kapadia as Savitri, who runs a drug cartel, and is supported by her daughters-in-law – Angira Dhar and Isha and daughter, played by Radhika Madan. The show also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Ashish Verma, Varun Mitra, Udit Arora, Deepak Dobriyal, Monica Dogra and Jimit Trived. It is currently streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

