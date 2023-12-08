‘Mission Start Ab’ to chronicle resilience of India’s grassroots innovators

The makers on Friday announced the premiere of the competitive series ‘Mission Start Ab’, which will focus on grassroots entrepreneurs in India, and take their stories of determination, resilience and perseverance to the audiences.

The series has been conceptualised and developed in collaboration with the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA) to Government of India, with the objective of discovering entrepreneurs from diverse corners of India, and empowering them to create the next potential Unicorns.

The series features three investors- Kunal Bahl (Snapdeal and Titan Capital), Anisha Singh (She Capital), and Manish Chowdhary (Wow Skin Science). They will not only act as judges and investors, but also step in as mentors to guide and nurture contestants to sharpen the skills needed to scale their startups.

The show will bring together a diverse array of new-age startups and entrepreneurs spanning sectors such as robotics, fintech, edtech, health and wellness, technology-enabled marketplaces.

It will offer viewers a front-row seat to the dynamic innovation and development taking place at the grassroots level in India, and will explore the unique stories of these founders coming from modest backgrounds, showcasing bold aspirations, cultivated skills, personal sacrifices, and their vision to tackle real world challenges.

Through a series of intense tasks, interactive exercises, and one-on-one mentorship sessions, the show not only prepares these 10 entrepreneurs to not only turbo-charge their made-for-India innovations, but also serves as an invaluable guide for aspiring innovators across the country.

Talking about the same, Sushant Sreeram, country director, Prime Video, India said: “Unlike any other entrepreneurial reality show, this series goes beyond financial support, providing invaluable mentorship and guidance from India’s top tier investors.”

The show will be hosted by Masaba Gupta and Cyrus Sahukar. It is executive produced by Indrajit Ray, directed by Srimanta Senguptta, and is an Endemol Shine India production.

It will stream on Prime Video from December 19.