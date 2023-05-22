scorecardresearch
'Modern Love Chennai' actress Ritu Varma says she's 'a hopeless romantic in real life'

Actress Ritu Varma, who essays the role of Mallika in the recently released anthology series ‘Modern Love Chennai, has shared that she connected quite well to her character because she herself is a hopeless romantic in real life.

‘Modern Love Chennai’ is a six-episode series and sees Ritu in the story titled ‘Kaadhal Enbadhu Kannula Heart Irukkura Emoji’. The story follows her lifelong search for love and the perfect partner, shaped by her cinematic influences. However, there’s a twist: she consistently faces failure at every step.

Talking about her part in the series, Ritu Varma shared, “Our episode is a sweet and quirky story of a girl whose idea of romance comes from the movies she’s watched growing up and how those expectations affect her romantic relationships”.

She added, “But if she finds the love of her life or not is what the story is all about. I could relate a lot to the character because I am a hopeless romantic in real life. I am a sucker for romance so I could connect a lot to the character. I had a blast shooting for it with the entire team and I hope everyone enjoys watching it”.

Produced under the banner of Tyler Durden And Kino Fist, Modern Love Chennai brings together six creators of Indian Cinema-Bharathiraja, Balaji Sakthivel, Rajumurugan, Krishnakumar Ramakumar, Akshay Sundher, and Thiagarajan Kumararaja.

The anthology series is streaming now on Prime Video.

