Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub was hard to convince, reveals 'Haddi' maker Sanjay Saha

Actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, who will be soon seen in the upcoming Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer streaming film, ‘Haddi’, was a tough nut to crack as far as convincing him to get him onboard for the film was concerned.

‘Haddi’ aims to shed light on the hardships of the queer community. And to get the representation right, the makers, including producer duo Sanjay Saha and Raadhika Nanda roped in versatile actors to portray interesting characters in the film, one of them is Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.

The producer of the film, Sanjay, pointed out: “It wasn’t a normal role but a very pivotal one, as he had to portray Nawazuddin’s husband in the film. We tried to convince him a few times but he refused. But eventually, Zeeshan came back to us and said ‘let’s do it, I am getting a good feeling about it’.”

Sanjay strongly believes that Zeeshan is a value addition to ‘Haddi’, as he said: “Working with him was a good experience since he took his part very seriously. Though it isn’t a big role in terms of screen time but it’s very important and takes the narrative ahead. Considering the sensitivity of his character, Zeeshan has performed it with a lot of dedication and acted very well, to the extent that you can actually feel the romance and chemistry between Nawazuddin and him, and that’s exactly what was required – perfect bit of that magical romance.”

The noir revenge drama also stars Anurag Kashyap in the lead role along with Ila Arun, Saurabh Sachdeva, Shridhar Dubey, Rajesh Kumar, Vipin Sharma, and Saharsh Shukla in supporting roles.

Produced by Zee Studios, Sanjay Saha and Raadhika Nanda, ‘Haddi’ will drop on ZEE5 on September 7, 2023.