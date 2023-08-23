scorecardresearch
Mohit Raina meets 'A Ticket to Syria' author to prep for his 'The Freelancer' role

Actor Mohit Raina met the author Shirish Thorat, whose book  ‘A Ticket to Syria’ has been inspired for the series ‘The Freelancer’, to prepare for his character  Avniash Kamath.  Mohit Raina spent enough time to understand the nuances of his character Avniash Kamath. The actor decoded his character and what went into preparing for the role as he met the director and read the book.

“Well I had read the book A Ticket to Syria and got a chance to meet Mr Shirish Thorat as well . His suggestions and his experience he shared briefly helped me a lot . I got a glimpse of the world we were entering into,” Mohit said.

He added: “And I was lucky enough to have Bhav Dhulia as the director who guided me at every hurdle. It was a great experience working with everyone including Kashmira Pardeshi , though we didn’t have a lot of work together but it was memorable. A fresh talent always brings a challenge on the table.”

‘The Freelancer’ is directed by Bhav Dhulia, produced by Friday Storytellers and Neeraj Pandey is the Creator and Showrunner. Set to release on September 1, 2023 on Disney+ Hotstar.

It also stars Anupam Kher along with Kashmira Pardeshi, Sushant Singh, John Kokken, Gauri Balaji and Navneet Malik, Manjiri Faddnis, Sarah Jane Dias amongst others.

