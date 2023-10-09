Mohit Raina was stuck for 3 days in July 26 rains of Mumbai

Actor Mohit Raina, who is currently receiving a lot of positive response to his recently second season of the streaming show ‘Mumbai Diaries’, has shared his ordeal when he was stuck in the Mumbai rains of July 26, 2005.

The second season of the show showcases the struggles faced by the medical fraternity in the fictional Bombay General Hospital as the city suffers a deluge.

Talking about the same, Mohit said, “I had gone to Chembur to a college for a relative who had come to Mumbai for admission. While returning from Chembur, I got stuck at Mumbai’s Carter Road area as heavy rains lashed the city”.

He further mentioned, “As the water started swelling up, I took refuge from the rains in a cafe and was stuck there for 3 days.”

When his ‘Mumbai Diaries’ co-actor Shreya Dhanwanthary interjected in a jest asking, “Why didn’t you swim back?”

Mohit replied laughingly, “Us time main naya tha Bombay mein, raaste pata nahi the na aur Google maps bhi nahi tha us time.”

The second season begins months after the events of season one as the staff at Bombay General Hospital has to confront a new set of challenges brought about by a day of torrential rain.

The series also stars Tina Desai, Satyajeet Dubey, Natasha Bharadwaj, Mrunmayee Deshpande and Prakash Belawadi all of whom reprise their roles from the first season. The new season also sees the addition of new cast members like Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Riddhi Dogra.

The series has been created and directed by Nikkhil Advani, and produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani of Emmay Entertainment. ‘Mumbai Diaries’ is available to stream on Prime Video.