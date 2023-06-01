scorecardresearch
'MTV Roadies 19' to begin in Kurukshetra, traverse the Himalayas & end in Kaza

The new season of the youth adventure reality television show 'MTV Roadies - Karm ya Kaand', will embark on a journey from Kurukshetra

By Agency News Desk
The new season of the youth adventure reality television show ‘MTV Roadies – Karm ya Kaand’, will embark on a journey from Kurukshetra and culminate in Kaza after it crosses Patiala, Chail, Kullu and Sissu.

The journey will see contestants grapple with a heady mix of colossal challenges and unexpected twists and turns beginning from the historic battlefield of Kurukshetra to the hallowed grounds of Kaza in Himachal Pradesh.

The new season will be hosted by Bollywood actor Sonu Sood and will see Prince Narula, Gautam Gulati, and Rhea Chakraborty as Gang Leaders.

Talking about his second run as the host of MTV Roadies, Sonu Sood said: “I’m ecstatic to be part of the genre-defining adventure reality show ‘MTV Roadies’ yet again. The show captures the youth’s spirit and redefines adventure. With the new season, this journey of Karm Ya Kaand along with Gang Leaders Prince, Gautam and Rhea will test Roadies’ physical, emotional, and mental strength at every level. Fans will be at the edge of their seats.”

This latest adventure witnessed a contestant auction during personal interviews where Gang leaders made a bid to get the gangs loaded with their favourite contestants. The journey promises a staggering new format, beginning with a brand-new element, the Sonu Astra, akin to the twist of fate. It will completely overturn a decision – thereby determining and even altering the destiny of Gang members in the game.

Commenting on the new season, Gang Leader Gautam Gulati said: “I’m thrilled to join MTV Roadies as a Gang Leader, and for this season, I’m on a mission to lead my team to victory. It’s been an incredible journey for me, from being rejected as an aspiring contestant to now being a Gang Leader. This is going to be an epic ride.”

Rhea Chakraborty shared: “MTV Roadies has always celebrated individuality, courage, and determination and I am thrilled to be a part of this all-pervading pop-culture phenomenon. This season, we are taking the show to a whole new level with the theme of Karm ya Kaand and I can’t wait to see what the contestants bring to the table!”

The Roadies’ currency ‘Roadium’, which was introduced last season will continue to play a pivotal role in enabling contestants to power up and get special advantages. The journey of Karm Ya Kaand will follow a cycle of Roadium Tasks, Immunity Tasks, Buyouts and Vote outs.

‘MTV Roadies – Karm ya Kaand’ will premiere on June 3 thereafter, every Saturday and Sunday on MTV and Jio Cinema.

