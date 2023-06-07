scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Naga Chaitanya starrer ‘Custody’, premiere announced

Director Venkat Prabhu's 'Custody' features a talented ensemble cast including Naga Chaitanya, Krithi Shetty, and Arvind Swami in pivotal roles

By Editorial Desk
Naga Chaitanya starrer 'Custody', premiere announced
Naga Chaitanya, Krithi Shetty and Arvind Swami in Venkat Prabhu's Custody

Prime Video today announced the exclusive global streaming premiere of the Telugu action thriller ‘Custody’. Directed and written by Venkat Prabhu and produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi the film stars Naga Chaitanya, Krithi Shetty, and Arvind Swami in the lead roles.

Custody is an enthralling action-drama focusing on Shiva (Naga Chaitanya), a young constable tasked with the high-risk responsibility of transporting a dangerous criminal named Raju (Arvind Swami) to the court in Bengaluru.

Unaware of Raju’s role as a key witness against a powerful senior minister, Shiva finds himself becoming a target, along with the criminal he’s escorting. As they navigate a treacherous journey, Shiva must protect Raju and ensure his testimony reaches the courtroom. This edge-of-your-seat action-thriller explores the relentless pursuit of justice, despite the betrayal in tow, delivering an adrenaline fueled cinematic experience.

Director Venkat Prabhu said, “Custody is a unique blend of drama, action, and thrill, crafted to cater to the tastes of the audience. With Naga Chaitanya in the lead, we have explored a new layer to the character, which he plays to perfection. And Kriti Shetty lights up the screen with her presence and charm. Additionally, working with the legendary composer Maestro Ilaiyaraaja, and the immensely talented Yuvan Shankar Raja for the first time is like a dream come true. Custody is extremely special for me.”

Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
India aim to seal semis berth in Women's Jr Asia Cup with win against Chinese Taipei
Next article
Instagram may soon roll out its own AI chatbot
This May Also Interest You
Fashion and Lifestyle

Alia Bhatt flaunts her glowing skin in purple swimsuit

Technology

Instagram may soon roll out its own AI chatbot

Sports

India aim to seal semis berth in Women's Jr Asia Cup with win against Chinese Taipei

News

Manoj Bajpayee's 'Joram' heads to Durban International Film Festival

Technology

Rocket Lab's 1st private Venus mission delayed till 2025: Report

Technology

Intel introduces 2 new GPUs with Dolby Vision support

Health & Lifestyle

Centre, states urged to increase number of endometriosis health experts

Sports

Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia at Minister Anurag Thakur's residence for talks

Sports

PKL: Gujarat Giants hopes to scout best young players, says Ram Mehar Singh

Technology

HP introduces 45-inch curved display, vertical mouse in India

News

Varun Dhawan, Sikandar Kher undergo intense action training for 'Citadel'

News

'If I ever fall in love, age won't matter,' says Vandana Rao

News

'Adipurush' new trailer shows a spectacular exchange between Ram and Ravan

Health & Lifestyle

Scientists inch closer to develop long-lasting swine flu vax

News

'IBD 3' to celebrate Indian cinema with 'Cinema ke 110 Saal, Bemisaal' special

News

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 gets a premiere date; Salman Khan to host new season

News

Amitabh Bachchan reveals why he greets fans bare feet: ‘My well wishers are my temple’

Fashion & Lifestyle

Jennifer Aniston's idea of workout now: 'Mindfulness. That's all it is!'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US