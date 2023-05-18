scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Nani-starrer 'Dasara' to get a second life in Hindi on OTT platform

'Dasara', starring Telugu superstar Nani and Keerthy Suresh, is ready for a Netflix release in Hindi. The OTT platform released the trailer for the Hindi version on Thursday.

By Agency News Desk
Nani-starrer 'Dasara' to get a second life in Hindi on OTT platform
Nani-starrer 'Dasara' to get a second life in Hindi on OTT platform

‘Dasara’, starring Telugu superstar Nani and Keerthy Suresh, is ready for a Netflix release in Hindi. The OTT platform released the trailer for the Hindi version on Thursday.

The official handle of Netflix India also shared the release date. It said: “If you thought that the Dhoom Dhaam was done, you’re wrong! ‘Dasara’ is coming to Netflix in Hindi on May 25th.”

Written and helmed by debutant Srikanth Odela, the period drama also features Dheekshith Shetty, Shine Tom Chacko, Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar and Poorna in key roles. The gritty film is set in the backdrop of the Singareni coal mines near Godavarikhani, Telangana.

The Telugu original of ‘Dasara’ was released on March 30 and it received mixed- positive reviews, but it went on to gross Rs 135 crore on a budget of Rs 65 crore.

After the success of ‘Dasara’, Nani has started work on his next movie, an emotional family drama currently titled NANI30, directed by another debutant filmmaker, Shouryuv. The film will also have Mrunal Thakur, who made her debut in the South with the Dulquer Salmaan-starrer ‘Sita Ramam’.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'RRR' screenwriter tears up after watching Kangana directorial 'Emergency' edit
Next article
IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore win toss, opt to bowl first against Sunrisers Hyderabad
This May Also Interest You
News

Sean Penn's 'Black Flies' shocks Cannes with graphic imagery

Technology

Krafton to relaunch BGMI mobile game in India soon after year-long ban

Sports

Zurich, Vancouver Whitecaps win FIFA Youth Cup titles

News

Cannes: 'Indiana Jones 5' gets 5 minute standing ovation as Harrison Ford says emotional goodbye

Technology

We did not concoct a plan to slash 55,000 jobs in last 36 hours: BT CEO

Technology

Meta working on new AI chip, next-gen GPUs for video workloads

Sports

Italian Open: Tsitsipas ousts Coric to set semi-final showdown against Medvedev

Fashion and Lifestyle

Aishwarya Rai gets trolled for silver hood Cannes 2023 outfit

Technology

US-based firm TuSimple to reduce 30% of workforce

Sports

IPL 2023: 'I don't care about what anyone on the outside says', Kohli hits back at critics after his ton

Technology

Google to kill 3rd-party cookies for 1% of Chrome users early next year

Technology

India e-tailing market reached $60 bn in GMV in FY23

Technology

Hyundai, Kia agree to $200 mn settlement over TikTok car theft challenge

Sports

Sevilla dig deep to reach Europa League final

Technology

Lucknow's iconic library is now fully digitised

Technology

Musk sends letter to Nadella, accuses Microsoft of violating Twitter data

Technology

Twitter takes on YouTube, allows paid users to upload 2-hr long videos

Health & Lifestyle

Between art and fashion, Viraj Khanna's new self

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US