Navneet Malik as negative lead in 'The Freelancer': Determined to make big impact

Navneet Malik, who has charmed everyone with his performances in 'Love Hostel' and 'Heropanti 2', is about to embark on a thrilling new venture.

Actor Navneet Malik, who has charmed everyone with his performances in ‘Love Hostel’ and ‘Heropanti 2’, is about to embark on a thrilling new venture. The actor will be seen playing the negative lead in filmmaker Neeraj Pandey’s upcoming series ‘The Freelancer.’

In ‘The Freelancer’, Naveent is playing a negative lead for the first time on screen.

Talking about the same, he said: “In ‘The Freelancer’, I portray Mohsin, who is Aliya’s husband. They start as a deeply in love couple, but their happy life takes an unexpected turn, leading to thrilling twists and turns in the series. I’m playing a grey character, which means viewers will get to see both the good and bad sides of Mohsin.”

On his decision to be a part of the show, Navneet shared, “When I found out that Neeraj Pandey sir was behind the series, I was ecstatic and knew I had to be a part of it. And when I learned about my character, it felt like it was tailor-made for me.”

“Portraying Mohsin allows me to showcase both positive and negative shades, and I couldn’t have asked for a better opportunity at this stage in my career. The plot, story, and characters are simply phenomenal, and I’m determined to make a big impact,” he added.

‘The Freelancer’ boasts an impressive cast with Mohit Raina as the Freelancer, Anupam Kher as the brilliant analyst Dr Khan, and Kashmira Pardesi as Aliya.

The series is based on the book – ‘A Ticket to Syria’ by Shirish Thorat.

The story revolves around a daring rescue mission to save a young girl held captive in war-torn Syria. It delves into the dangerous operations of the Islamic State, revealing how they manipulate and recruit followers for their sinister cause across countries.

The mastermind behind this thrilling series is the renowned filmmaker Neeraj Pandey, known for hits like ‘Special OPS’, ‘A Wednesday’, ‘Special 26’, ‘Baby’, and ‘M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story’.

Bhav Dhulia takes charge as the director, promising an adrenaline-pumping experience.

The series also features the talented Sushant Singh, Manjari Fadnis, Sarah Janedias, John Kokken, and Gauri Balaji in pivotal roles.

It will soon air on Disney+ Hotstar.

