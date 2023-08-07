scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Haddi – When Nawazuddin Siddiqui holds a butcher’s knife laced with blood

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's new look from his streaming release 'Haddi' shows the actor in the role of a transgender, in an intense look with a penchant for blood

By Agency News Desk
Haddi - When Nawazuddin Siddiqui holds a butcher's knife laced with blood
Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Haddi _ pic courtesy instagram

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s new look from his upcoming streaming release ‘Haddi’ has been unveiled and it shows the actor in the role of a transgender, in an intense look with a penchant for blood as he holds a butcher’s knife laced with blood. With the new look, the film has also locked its streaming partner.

In the new poster, Nawaz’s character can be seen sitting comfortably on a chair with a blood stained knife in hand surrounded by many women in the background.

The film has been helmed by the debutant director Akshat Ajay Sharma, and also stars Anurag Kashyap along with Ila Arun, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Saurabh Sachdeva, Shridhar Dubey, Rajesh Kumar, Vipin Sharma, and Saharsh Shukla.

Co-written by Akshat Ajay Sharma and Adamya Bhalla, ‘Haddi’ is a crime revenge drama that showcases the prolific actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a never-seen-before avatar. In the film, Nawazuddin takes on the challenge of portraying two distinct characters – Haddi and Harika, a transgender woman.

Talking about the film, director Akshat Ajay Sharma said: “‘Haddi’ circles around the intoxicating world of vengeance, violence, and power, delving into the very essence of a criminal’s psyche. It highlights the ruthlessness of society. It took me a lot of time to flesh out characters and craft this politician-mobster-transgender drama. With bated breath, I am truly hoping that ‘Haddi’ exceeds every expectation, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of the audience.”

The film has been produced by Zee Studios, Sanjay Saha and Radhika Nanda’s – Anandita Studios, and will soon debut on ZEE5.

8
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Ex-skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq appointed Pakistan cricket team's chief selector
Next article
Anurag Kashyap wanted to give a ‘comic book’ kind of a spin to ‘Kennedy’
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Asian Champions Trophy hockey: Pakistan beat China 2-1 to remain in contention

Sports

La Liga: New season, new name, but same teams set to challenge (preview)

Technology

Musk’s Tesla appoints India-origin Vaibhav Taneja as CFO

Sports

Women's World Cup: Kerr returns as Australia storms into quarterfinals

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Mohun Bagan get past Punjab FC 2-0 for second consecutive win

Sports

Golf: Korea’s An registers fourth runner-up finish of career at Wyndham Championship

Technology

Scientists discover highest-energy light coming from Sun

Sports

WI v IND: Nicholas Pooran fined 15 per cent match fee for criticising umpires

News

From bliss to battles: 5 series that depict strained marital bonds

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi L-G visits Lok Nayak Hospital; issues instructions for treatment of cancer patients

Sports

Athletics: World body ratifies world records for Kipyegon, Girma and Perez

Fashion & Lifestyle

Helen Flanagan says she's '33 and thriving' on her birthday

News

A light-hearted dare game leads to skeletons tumbling out of the closet in '1001 Nunakal'

News

Vaibhav Tatwawadi says his brotherly camaraderie with Prem continued off screen

Sports

Scottish Open: Aditi to play Women’s Open, ISPS Handa with 70 in last round; Diksha in hunt too

News

Neeraj Ghaywan never felt like outsider as he took the reins of 'Made In Heaven 2'

Sports

Asian Champions Trophy hockey: Malaysia beat Japan 3-1, seal berth in knockouts

Technology

Antibody-based therapies may help fight influenza B: Study

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US