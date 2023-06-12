scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ to release directly on OTT on this date

The upcoming film 'Tiku Weds Sheru', which stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in lead roles, is taking the direct-to-digital route as it will drop on OTT on June 23.

By Editorial Desk
Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer 'Tiku Weds Sheru' to release directly on OTT on this date
Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in Sai Kabir Srivastva's Tiku Weds Sheru

Prime Video today announced the global premiere of its comedy drama ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’. Directed by Sai Kabir Srivastva, the movie features a never-before-seen jodi of prolific actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and rising star Avneet Kaur in lead roles. Produced by Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika Films, this is a quirky story of love and passion fuelled by the eccentricity of Tiku and Sheru, a couple with contrasting personalities, who stand the test of time in pursuit of their dreams.

A tale of two eccentric, starry eyed characters, who want to make it big in Bollywood, Tiku Weds Sheru is a heartening story that follows their journey through all the worldly chaos and challenges. Will their relationship survive the odds thrown at them?

“Comedy dramas are a sheer joy to watch, they take you through a wheel of emotions. Tiku Weds Sheru will not only leave people with exuberance and merriment with its carefully crafted characters but will also keep them invested in this heartwarming story of shared passion,” said Aparna Purohit, head of India originals, Prime Video.

“We are delighted to partner with Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika Films for this lilting comedy drama about dreams, passion and transformation – a fun-filled ride brought to life by Avneet and Nawaz, who play Tiku and Sheru, respectively. We are confident that the film will resonate with audiences across the globe.”

“Tiku Weds Sheru is a very special film for me, as it’s the first title under Manikarnika Films. This is the first time I took charge as a producer and I absolutely enjoyed the process. It was a challenging-yet-enriching experience for me,” said creative producer Kangana Ranaut.

“My team and I are delighted to partner with Prime Video and take our film to viewers across 240 countries and territories worldwide. The film is directed by Sai Kabir Srivastva, and it features the very talented actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur, who is all set to make her debut in films, as a lead actor. I hope the audience will shower love on the film.”

Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Barun Sobti exlains how the 'OTT revolution is for good'
Next article
Taylor Swift 'wipes tears from her eyes' after performing emotional song
This May Also Interest You
News

Taylor Swift 'wipes tears from her eyes' after performing emotional song

News

Barun Sobti exlains how the 'OTT revolution is for good'

Technology

HAMMER India reveals the new Hammer Fit+ Smartwatch

News

Kajol starrer ‘The Trial – Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha’ trailer unveiled

Health & Lifestyle

To curb noise pollution, Mumbai to observe 'No Honking Day' on Wednesday

Health & Lifestyle

Karnataka residential school incharge arrested after minor girl student's death

Technology

Over 6K subreddits go dark to protest Reddit's new API pricing

News

Chris Hemsworth shares how ‘Extraction 2’ action was exhilarating

Technology

Google making 'paginated mode' default on Docs for Android

Health & Lifestyle

Chronic exposure to lead, cadmium & arsenic raises heart disease risk

Health & Lifestyle

CoWIN app or its database not breached directly, clarifies Centre

News

Ayushmann Khurrana comes forward to raise awareness on World Day Against Child Labour

News

Prateik Patil Babbar reveals why Vikas Khanna was adamant about him!

News

Anurag Basu's sets have 'great food', says Fatima Sana Shaikh

News

'The Trial…' character felt personal, says Kajol

News

Mrunal Thakur: South films have lot of detailing

Lyrics

SatyaPrem Ki Katha – Aaj Ke Baad Song Lyrics starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani

News

Radio City unveils vibrant new jingle to captivate young audiences

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US