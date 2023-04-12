scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Netflix dark comedy 'Beef' joins the race for Emmys

Netflix and the creative teams behind the new dark comic series 'Beef' have chosen to seek Emmy Awards consideration as a limited or anthology series instead of a comedy.

By Agency News Desk
Netflix dark comedy 'Beef' joins the race for Emmys
Netflix dark comedy 'Beef' joins the race for Emmys

Streaming giant Netflix and the creative teams behind the new dark comic series ‘Beef’ have chosen to seek Emmy Awards consideration as a limited or anthology series instead of a comedy.

Starring Steven Yeun and Ali Wong, the series dropped on the streaming platform on April 6, garnering positive reviews from critics and audiences, reports Variety.

Created by Lee Sung Jin, best known for writing and producing ‘Silicon Valley’, was announced in March 2021 and commissioned as an anthology series for Netflix.

A move into limited doesn’t mean ‘Beef’ won’t return. On the contrary, while a second season has yet to be announced, shows in the limited or anthology race have frequently returned – with or without the original cast or story intact.

HBO’s ‘The White Lotus’ swept the limited categories in 2022 and is now seeking Emmy attention for its sophomore season. However, despite being subtitled ‘Sicily’, it was deemed ineligible to return in the limited/anthology series categories, primarily due to Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya character returning.

In 2021, the Television Academy defined limited or anthology series as stories that must be resolved within its season, with no ongoing storylines/cast allowed. As a result, ‘The White Lotus’ will be vying in the drama categories.

‘Beef’ tells the story of two people, Danny Cho (Yeun) and Amy Lau (Wong), who allow a chance road rage encounter slowly consume them, with hopes of seeking revenge.

The move to limited is just what the Emmy doctor ordered in a race that’s been less than exciting thus far, unlike previous years.

The would-be contender can easily find space in a probable five-allotted lineup (which is based on the total number of submissions) that currently has two sure-fire inclusions – Apple’s prison drama ‘Black Bird’ and Netflix’s hit serial killer study ‘Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’.

Other possibilities include ‘Fleishman is in Trouble’, ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’ and the upcoming ‘Love & Death’ and ‘White House Plumbers’.

Previous article
S.Korean lunar orbiter Danuri sends back first photos of moon's far side
Next article
IPL 2023: Prefer to bowl four overs in the match than bowling in nets, says Piyush Chawla
This May Also Interest You
News

Michelle Yeoh to be honoured with Women in Motion award at Cannes

Health & Lifestyle

US launches new programme to boost Covid vaccines, therapies development

Technology

WhatsApp's new feature to add, edit contacts within app on Android

News

Jeremy Renner yelled 'not today, M****r' right before coming under the snow plough

Health & Lifestyle

Srinath Perur to head jury for Rs 25-lakh JCB Prize for Literature 2023

Sports

IPL 2023: Sunrisers win toss, elect to field first against Punjab Kings

Sports

Stokes wants 'fast, flat wickets' for Ashes to unleash England's attack on Aussies

Technology

Cold supply chain marketplace Celcius raises Rs 100 cr to organise sector

Sports

IPL 2023: RCB's Reece Topley ruled out of tournament with shoulder injury, confirms Sanjay Bangar

News

Mrunal Thakur finds it tough to play a cop in 'Gumraah'

Sports

IPL 2023: Krunal Pandya stars with three-fer as Lucknow restrict Hyderabad to 121/8

Technology

ESA mission to probe Jupiter's icy moons to launch on Thursday

Health & Lifestyle

5 fall ill after consuming poisonous mushrooms in Tripura

Sports

‘Impact’- A new meaning in cricket dictionary

Health & Lifestyle

Omicron more deadly than seasonal influenza, reveals research

Health & Lifestyle

UP reports first Covid death of 2023

Sports

IPL 2023: 'It was a bit painful', Wasim Jaffer surprised with Rahul's timid approach against RCB

Sports

IPL 2023: Tilak Varma is a player for the future, says Parthiv Patel

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US