Nicole Kidman-starrer, ‘Expats’ to get its penultimate episode aired on Toronto Film Fest

The upcoming American drama series, ‘Expats’, has released its first look images for the series.

The upcoming American drama series, ‘Expats’, has released its first look images for the series. The six-part limited series starring Nicole Kidman, based on the book series of the same name by Janice Y. K. Lee, will have the premiere of its penultimate episode aired at the Toronto Film Festival, on September 8.

The Nicole Kidman-starrer will explore the blurred lines of victimhood and culpability, centering on the lives of three women; namely Margaret (Nicole Kidman), Hilalry (Sarayu Blue) and Mercy (Ji-young Yoo), whose lives intersect after a sudden family tragedy

The show takes place in Hong Kong, in 2014, and interrogates privilege and explores what happens when the line between victimhood and culpability becomes blurred.

Other actors to star in the series include, Brian Tee and Jack Houston, who play Margaret’s husband Clarke and Hilary’s husband David, respectively.

The show is directed by Lulu Wang, who also serves as its creative head and writer. Wang also brought the novel author, Janice Y. K. Lee to co-write episodes along with herself, to ensure maximum authenticity, while still being able to take creative licence.

In addition, apart from playing a crucial role in the series as one of its primary leads, Nicole Kidman is also set to executive produce the show, making her a big part of the creative process.

Alongside Kidman and Wang, other executive producers include; Per Saari, Alice Bell, Theresa Park and Stan Wlodkowski.

‘Expats’ will premiere on Prime Video on September 8, 2024 after the feature of its penultimate episode in Toronto Film Festival.

