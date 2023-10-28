Niharika NM joins Megan Thee Stallion, Jordan Peele, Billy Porter for ‘Big Mouths S7’ series as a guest voice actor

Popular content creator Niharika NM, has made her TV debut in Season 7 of the American adult animated series ‘Big Mouth’. Joining a star packed ensemble of celebrities, Niharika lends her voice to one of the characters in the show along with Megan Thee Stallion, Maya Rudolph, Lupita Nyong’o, Jordan Peele, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, and Billy Porter.

Representing India teenage girls and how they deal with the various aspects of puberty, and growing up in general, Niharika NM lends her distinctive voice in Hindi for the animated series, thus adding an extra layer of authenticity to the show regarding its nuances and attention to detail.

The character which she is voicing in the show, is in fact a caricature loosely based on her own personal characteristics.

‘Big Mouth’ explores the complexities of adolescence, the challenges that come with it, and encourages open conversations about the human body in a manner that ranges from satirical, to comical, and even fully serious.

While comedy icons like John Mulaney, Nick Kroll, Maya Rudolph, and Jordan Peele voice the central characters, Niharika NM’s animated portrayal of a typical Indian teenager adds a unique layer, as it represents the experiences of an archetypical Indian female adolescent while also shattering stereotypes.

Niharika NM started 2023 by opening the show and walking the ramp at a fashion show before she proudly showcased the uniqueness of Indian artistry and vision at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival exclusively wearing designs from Oscar-worn designers Shantnu & Nikhil.

‘Big Mouths Season 7’ streams on Netflix.