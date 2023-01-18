scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Nikki M. James joins Marvel's 'Daredevil: Born Again'

Nikki M. James has been cast in Marvel's upcoming revival series on Disney+, 'Daredevil: Born Again'.

By News Bureau

Actress Nikki M. James has been cast in Marvel’s upcoming revival series on Disney+, ‘Daredevil: Born Again’.

Details regarding her character are being kept under wraps. Marvel declined to comment, reports Deadline.

Written and executive produced by Matt Corman and Chris Ord, the new installment centres on Charlie Cox’s title character ‘Daredevil’, otherwise known by the name Matt Murdock, an attorney by day and crime fighter by night. D’Onofrio reprises his role as mob boss Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin.

In addition to Cox and D’Onofrio, James joins previously announced cast members Michael Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva, and Sandrine Holt.

James originated the role of Nabalungi in the hit Broadway musical The Book of Mormon, for which she won the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical. She was recently seen in the world premiere production of Shaina Taub’s Suffs at The Public Theater.

She is currently seen in the Focus Features film Spoiler Alert. Recent notable work in television includes Severance for AppleTV+, Proven Innocent for FOX, and the CBS series Braindead.

As a director, James has helmed TV episodes of The Bite and The Good Fight. She served as an assistant director to Michael Arden for the Broadway revival of Once On This Island and A Christmas Carols tarring Jefferson Mays.

Previous article
‘Bigg Boss 16’: Bigg Boss tells Shalin Bhanot that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has been playing him and Tina Datta
Next article
Aus Open: Felix finds a way from two sets down
This May Also Interest You
News

'Shark Tank India 2': Sharks Aman, Anupam get into a heated tussle

Sports

1st ODI: Try to play the situations whenever I am playing, says Suryakumar Yadav

Sports

ILT20: Imran Tahir receives White Belt after a fantastic spell

Sports

1st ODI: It's an opportunity to prove myself in the middle order, says Ishan Kishan

News

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Niti Taylor and Randeep Rai to romance each other?

Technology

Apple holds release of AR Glasses, plans for low-cost MR headset

Fashion and Lifestyle

Kiara Advani blushes and hugs Sidharth Malhotra at Mission Majnu screening

News

N. Balakrishna, Junior NTR pay tributes to NTR on birth anniversary

News

S.S. Rajamouli: It’s a dream of every filmmaker to work in Hollywood

News

Bigg Boss 16: Fans are in love with Shiv Thakare and MC Stan’s bromance; calling ShivStan is a geniune bond

Health & Lifestyle

TN to have 708 Mohalla clinics by Feb

Sports

'Players are being harassed': Top Indian wrestler protest against WFI at Jantar Mantar

Sports

1st ODI: Hardik, Shardul, Ishan come in as India win toss, elect to bat first against New Zealand

News

Meet Bros wish to set the tone of 2023 with their latest track 'Javaan Toofaan'

Sports

'It's an abuse to domestic cricket': Venkatesh Prasad lashes out at selectors for ignoring Sarfaraz Khan

Sports

Aus Open: Nadal crashes out in second round

Technology

Samsung mobile biz head bets big on upcoming Galaxy S series

Technology

Vodafone Idea to lose market share to others in India

News

Rashmika Mandanna seems to be bit by the holiday bug

News

Narayani Shastri plays a proud, brave queen in ‘Dhruv Tara’

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US