scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Nimrat Kaur spills beans on how 'School Of Lies' happened for her

Actress Nimrat Kaur, who is set to headline the OTT series 'School Of Lies', has spilled the beans on her admiration for her director and what made her say yes to streaming series.

By Agency News Desk
Nimrat Kaur spills beans on how 'School Of Lies' happened for her
Nimrat Kaur spills beans on how 'School Of Lies' happened for her

Actress Nimrat Kaur, who is set to headline the OTT series ‘School Of Lies’, has spilled the beans on her admiration for her director and what made her say yes to streaming series.

The show came to her when she was looking for something diametrically opposite but she couldn’t resist giving her nod to the show after being enticed by its writing.

Talking about the show, Nimrat said, “While I was personally looking for something light, when ‘School of Lies’ came to me, there was something about the subject that drew me towards it. It’s a very important story that needs to be told, and I felt very compelled to be a part of this world. I had always been a very big admirer of Avinash Arun’s work, right from the days of ‘Killa’, his much celebrated Marathi film and wanted to collaborate with him”.

The show, which also stars Aamir Bashir, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Sonali Kulkarni and Jitendra Joshi, is inspired by true events and created by Ishani Banerjee and Avinash Arun Dhaware, directed by Avinash Arun Dhaware.

She further mentioned, “I’ve always wanted to be seen through his lens, and this brought forward a really attractive combination of a few factors that I had been wanting to explore always as an actor and while the decision wasn’t easy because of the density of the material, It was a no-brainer for me, and I really wanted to be a part of it”.

Produced by BBC Studios, ‘School of Lies’ will begin streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from June 2.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
La Liga: Osasuna move into European places after beating Athletic Club
Next article
CSIR-CIMAP study lowers nicotine content in Tobacco plant
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Gill ton, Mohit fifer help Gujarat Titans thrash Mumbai Indians by 62 runs, set final clash with CSK

Sports

IPL 2023: Gill's majestic 129, Mohit's 5/10 help Gujarat Titans reach final with win over Mumbai Indians (ld)

News

It's a wrap for 'Raghuthatha' shoot; first Tamil movie from 'KGF', 'Kantara' makers

Sports

KIUG 2022: Vikkas emerges as the fastest male swimmer, Siva becomes double gold medallist

Sports

MI vs GT: Vishnu Vinod becomes first concussion substitute in IPL history

Sports

India U-17s men's football team beats FC Augsburg U-17 in Germany

Sports

IPL 2023: Wish it was possible to carry it everywhere, says Gill on Ahmedabad pitch after his century

Sports

Delhi FC crowned 2nd Division champions, earn promotion to I-League

Sports

Jorge Pereyra Diaz signs one-year contract extension with Mumbai City FC

Sports

IPL 2023: Shubman Gill's sensational 129 powers Gujarat Titans to 233/3 against Mumbai Indians

Sports

Next Gen Cup: Wolverhampton Wanderers FC crowned champions with win over Stellenbosch FC

News

Damien Hirst portrait of DiCaprio picked up for $1.3 mn at Cannes auction

Health & Lifestyle

Cardiovascular surgeon comes to rescue of patient in air!

Sports

IPL 2023: Rajat Patidar's absence exposed RCB's batting, says Tom Moody

Technology

Adani Group's Thiruvananthapuram airport goes hi-tech with six e-gates

Health & Lifestyle

Manoj Muntashir Shukla set to host docuseries 'Ananth Anaadih Vadnagar'

Sports

Monank Patel to lead USA at 2023 Cricket World Cup Qualifier

Sports

IPL 2023, Qualifier 2: Mumbai Indians win rain-delayed toss, elect to bowl first against Gujarat Titans

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US